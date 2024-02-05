7 fabulous things to do in London in February 2024

If January left you feeling blue, you'll be pleased to know brighter days are set to come in February - which is technically meant to be the final month of winter. London's unrivalled offering of things to do in the city, from theatre trips to themed-cocktail classes, love-themed brunches and Pilates lunches, you'll never be short of something to do here.
Whether you're thinking of the ultimate Valentine's Day date night for the most romantic month of the year, or you're looking to fill your February half-term with family fun, there's something for everyone to enjoy in London this month.
While we wait for spring to roll around, take inspiration from HELLO!s recommendations to discover something new to do in the capital.
Best restaurants to visit in London in February 2024
From sky-high restaurants to pop-up delights, discover where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this February.
Tuck into Italian at sought-after Norma
Norma is hands down one of London's finest Italian restaurants, located in the heart of Fitzrovia, so it's no wonder it's always fully booked. When I visited on a Monday lunchtime, I expected some empty tables, but the Sicilian-inspired eatery proved just how popular it was with most covers on the ground floor occupied and a real buzz in the air. For starters, the restaurant itself is just gorgeous. Think luxe booths, cosy nooks, ornate tiles, and pretty foliage hanging from the ceiling. It's almost Moorish in its design, but the menu is fully Italian.
Stand-out orders for me and my guest included the deliciously gooey kale pesto arancino to start, and the beautiful stuffed beetroot gnocchi and the silky, melt-in-your-mouth venison pappardelle for mains. Both of these were specials of the day and well worth their place on the menu. We were actually too full for dessert; we were offered doorstopper sized chunks of focaccia as soon as we sat down. But we did indulge in the sweet cocktails. The espresso di mezzanotte, their take on espresso martini, is heaven for chocolate-lovers.
While Norma is on the pricier end of casual dining, it does offer a competitive pre-theatre menu for £30. For Valentine's Day, it's also putting on a special tasting menu for £65 per person, which will include the arancino and beetroot gnocchi among other dishes, so well worth a try.
To book a table, visit normalondon.com
Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor
Toast a special occasion at The Dorchester
A favourite with celebrities and royalty alike (did you know Prince Philip had his stag do there?), The Dorchester is one of London's most prestigious and luxurious five-star hotels. You may be forgiven for thinking, therefore, that the vibe is snooty or a little intimidating, but that couldn't be further from the truth. I found the exact opposite when I visited with my friend for lunch. We were heading specifically for The Grill by Tom Booton, the hotel's signature restaurant that serves modern British food using seasonal ingredients.
It is a truly magnificent setting with mirrored walls, grand booths, ornate gold décor, and an expansive eye-catching bar. We were welcomed with a little handwritten card from chef Tom himself – a nice touch that you'd expect from a Michelin-starred restaurant.
The emphasis is on classic dishes with a twist. For mains, I had the flavoursome and delicately presented roasted duck breast with chicory and hazelnuts. The playful "twist" was the scrumpet on the side – a cross between a scone and a crumpet filled with crispy duck. It had just launched on the menu and I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a bestseller. Another highlight was the lobster raviolo served with a deliciously creamy bisque, as well as the cauliflower cheese soup that came with truffle soldiers and a crispy egg. Another fine example of chef Tom's fun and innovative take on classic dishes. For sides, and even if you don't need them, order a bowl of The Grill chips. It's a must on the menu – layered thick-cut chips that are oh so crispy.
While the restaurant is definitely the place to go for a special occasion, or if you're looking to treat yourself or loved ones, it also offers an extremely well-priced set lunch menu. £35 will get you three courses, which is almost unheard of by luxe London hotel standardsm given the quality of the ingredients and the superb setting. The staff were all incredibly friendly and welcoming too, which was just the cherry on the top of a perfect meal.
To book a table, visit www.dorchestercollection.com
Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor
Luxurious Dim Sum at Hakkasan
Any foodies with tastebuds loyal to Chinese cuisine must have Hakkasan on their dream list. The sleek Michelin starred Mayfair restaurant has quite the reputation, and with a veganuary offering, I just had to take my vegan friend for a spot of birthday supper.
From the moment the doorman ushered us into the black clad confines, the sleek shine of the walls and gorgeous incense wafting through the air set the scene for dining at the highest level.
Having ordered the Chrysanthemum set menu, we were on a carefully crafted trajectory of flavour. Kicking off with a salad to share to freshen the palette, things were off to a beautiful start. Next stop was a selection of four different dumplings, each more mouthwatering than the last. With a fried moneybag of truffle, I'd left my carnivorous prejudice behind.
Moving onto the selection of mains, we had reached flavour town (population 2). Familiar tastes ushered us along, while delightful and unique combinations of ingredients elevated it all to new heights.
Leaving on a sweet note, the vegan chocolate dessert (and a candle prompting a smile from the birthday boy) was a lovely touch to end the meal. It's safe to say Hakkasan delivered and then some, and if you've got a special occasion coming up, do get booked in.
Reviewed by Elliot Newlands, Creative Video Lead
Enjoy a modern Indian feast in Mayfair
London isn't short of incredible, authentic Indian restaurants and Kanishka in Mayfair is one of them. The fine dining restaurant, located a stone's throw away from Oxford Circus, is a feast for the senses and pays tribute to the gastronomical delights of India's various regions. Headed by Chef Atul Kochhar, it's one of those restaurants where you could spend ages perusing the menu, which is why the best advice I can give is to go for the tasting menu.
With an emphasis on modern Indian cuisine, we sampled a range of signature dishes, like the flavourful rosemary lamb kebab and the monkfish tikka, both starters. Butter chicken is one of my all-time favourite Indian dishes and Kanishka's version served in a rich tomato sauce didn't disappoint. The black dahl was another highlight of our table. The tasting menu also included lesser-known Indian offerings such as the crab fritter with tamarind chilli chutney, or the street food style lotus stem chaat. There was actually too much food for the £95 per person menu, so make sure you arrive hungry for the feast.
Kanishka is also hosting its Sunday supper club series, with the next events taking place on 25 February and 17 March. The restaurant is shining a spotlight on talented female chefs bringing their own, non-Indian recipes to the table.
To book a table, visit kanishkarestaurant.co.uk
Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor
Most romantic things to do in London in February 2024
Who said you needed a day to celebrate the love of your life? Whether you're hoping to treat yourself, celebrate your Valentine, or hit the town with Galentines, HELLO! have shared their most romantic picks of the month.
Arrange a girls' night out at Piano Works
This Galentine's Day, celebrate your girl gang at one of London's most fun live music venues, Piano Works. With branches in Farringdon and the newly opened Covent Garden, it promises an undeniable night of fun, and let's face it, girls just want to have fun. The talented band are always on hand to take requests, whether you're after cheesy pop, boyband hits, West End musicals, or Tay Tay tunes. Make sure to start off the night with a sit-down meal at the venue. For £60 per person, you can indulge in a three-course dinner including a glass of champagne.
For more information, visit pianoworks.bar
The place to be on Valentine's Day? LAVO, Actually
Kicking back with all the romance and cuisine that Italy has to offer? That’s amore.
LAVO London is conjuring up some movie magic for Valentine’s this year, offering a film paired with a dinner reservation. Weep and wonder at The Notebook in their luxury private cinema, before enjoying their new dishes like the crab tortellini, and enjoying a glass of champagne to toast your love.
Careful you don’t skip dessert: 20 layers of red velvet is a sumptuous and sexy way to end the meal.
Reviewed by Elliot Newlands, Creative Video Lead
A Rooftop Love-in at Sabine
Why stick to just one day? Sabine is throwing an entire Lovers Week for those in the city that have been struck by cupid’s arrow. With a set menu that includes sharing platters (because sharing is caring) and pink fizz flowing on a rooftop view that will get you thinking about your future together, Sabine is waiting as a cute dinner date spot. To top things off, the frozen sorbet dessert will keep your date sweet.
Reviewed by Elliot Newlands, Creative Video Lead