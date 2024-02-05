7 fabulous things to do in London in February 2024

A favourite with celebrities and royalty alike (did you know Prince Philip had his stag do there?), The Dorchester is one of London's most prestigious and luxurious five-star hotels. You may be forgiven for thinking, therefore, that the vibe is snooty or a little intimidating, but that couldn't be further from the truth. I found the exact opposite when I visited with my friend for lunch. We were heading specifically for The Grill by Tom Booton, the hotel's signature restaurant that serves modern British food using seasonal ingredients.

It is a truly magnificent setting with mirrored walls, grand booths, ornate gold décor, and an expansive eye-catching bar. We were welcomed with a little handwritten card from chef Tom himself – a nice touch that you'd expect from a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The emphasis is on classic dishes with a twist. For mains, I had the flavoursome and delicately presented roasted duck breast with chicory and hazelnuts. The playful "twist" was the scrumpet on the side – a cross between a scone and a crumpet filled with crispy duck. It had just launched on the menu and I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a bestseller. Another highlight was the lobster raviolo served with a deliciously creamy bisque, as well as the cauliflower cheese soup that came with truffle soldiers and a crispy egg. Another fine example of chef Tom's fun and innovative take on classic dishes. For sides, and even if you don't need them, order a bowl of The Grill chips. It's a must on the menu – layered thick-cut chips that are oh so crispy.

While the restaurant is definitely the place to go for a special occasion, or if you're looking to treat yourself or loved ones, it also offers an extremely well-priced set lunch menu. £35 will get you three courses, which is almost unheard of by luxe London hotel standardsm given the quality of the ingredients and the superb setting. The staff were all incredibly friendly and welcoming too, which was just the cherry on the top of a perfect meal.

To book a table, visit www.dorchestercollection.com

Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor