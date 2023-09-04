3 spectacular things to do in London in September 2023

Soak up the last of summer in the city with HELLO!'s pick of things to do in London this month

September may have brought about the end of summer for many, but that doesn't mean the end of the sunshine. With the heatwave set to bring balmy evenings and candyfloss sunsets across London's skies this month, what better excuse to hunt down the city's best rooftops?

HELLO! writers have scoured the very best offerings in the capital this month. Scroll on for the ultimate guide to things to do in London in September.

Best restaurants to visit in London in September

London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in September...

Take your date night to new heights at SUSHISAMBA SUSHISAMBA Covent Garden's location in the heart of theatre-land SUSHISAMBA is the perfect destination for a date night. You can find them in two of the most popular London spots: Covent Garden and inside Heron Tower, the second tallest building in London's financial district which offers incredible panoramic views of the city. The venue was the most beautiful spot to mark my wedding anniversary. My husband and I tried the recently launched a new chef-curated Taste of Samba tasting menu, featuring a multi-course selection of the restaurant's most beloved dishes, perfect when paired with the extensive wine and cocktail menu. We enjoyed signature dishes such as Crispy Lobster Taquitos and Wagyu Gyoza to begin with, before moving on to the Churrasco Rio Grande ribeye, with chorizo, fillet mignon served with black beans, sautéed greens, farofa and SUSHISAMBA dipping sauces. There is also an entirely vegan Taste of Samba version of the menu for those with a plant-based diet. SUSHISAMBA's vibrant food offering is beautiful and delicious If you've chosen to dine at Covent Garden's restaurant, located in the heart of theatre land, be sure to try the pre-theatre dining menu. Highlights from the Pre/Post-Theatre Menu include a tantalising selection of Vegetable Taquitos, Tuna Seviche, a selection of rolls and Robata Salmon. Reviewed by: Andrea Caamano, Website Editor

Best activities to do in London in September

London is full of activities to suit every budget, and here is what HELLO's Editors are loving this month...

Get competitive at BOOM Battle Bar I hadn't previously considered a professional career in axe throwing, but after a successful stint in BOOM Battle Bar's AR axe-throwing arena on Oxford Street, I almost felt inclined to reconsider… This underground haunt has a high-octane energy as soon as you enter the building. Here you'll find an AR axe-throwing arena, Augmented Reality Darts, Crazier Golf, Shuffleboard, Beer Pong, Karaoke booths and more. In just 90 minutes, I had declared myself an axe-throwing extraordinaire, entered into a competitive round of shuffleboard and fought for a hole-in-one at Crazier Golf. Considering its central London location, prices for games are fairly reasonable. If you get a large group together, an hour of gametime can be less than £10 depending on which activity you do. Paired with exciting cocktails and a delicious food menu offering light 'BOOM' bites, BOOM Battle Bar has all the elements for a seriously fun (and competitive) night out. Reviewed by: Georgia Brown, Lifestyle Writer