7 marvellous things to do in London in March 2024

Londoners, is it too early to say spring has officially sprung? With an array of exciting new restaurant openings, thrilling events and an exciting list of pop ups coming to the city this March, it certainly feels like it has!

If your social schedule is feeling a little dry, consider HELLO!'s guide as the ultimate inspiration of things to do in London for your month ahead. From snapping the beautiful pink blossoms blooming across London for your Instagram, to enjoying a romantic river cruise down the Thames, here is our ultimate guide to kicking off the start of spring in the city.

Best restaurants to visit in London in March 2024

From Michelin-star delights to affordable jaunts, discover where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this March.

Enjoy the Six Nations with a Michelin star menu at The Cadogan Arms If you're heading to a pub to watch the Six Nations over the next few weekends, make it The Cadogan Arms in Chelsea. With its luxe dark interiors, it perfectly mixes sophistication with cosiness and comfort. But the best bit? The divine menu, that's been specially created to be enjoyed while watching the rugby tournament. We shared the Classic Snack Platter to start, which was full of pub favourites with an Asian twist. We're talking Lamb Ribs, Red Curry Pork Scratchings and possibly the best Black Pudding Scotch Egg I've ever tried. For my main I had the Beef & Guinness pie with mash and creamed spinach, which was perfection. All washed down with a pint or two of Guinness, let's just say you won't go hungry. Big sports fans can also head to The Cadogan Arms early on 9 March, as there will be a breakfast panel with rugby legends Ugo Monye, Anthony Watson and Tommy Bowe. Guests will get first-hand Six Nations commentary and hear stories and predictions while enjoying a Full English (or Full Irish), before the games begin at 4:45pm. Reviewed by Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Experience Chinese delights at YiQi I love trying new places and often crave spicy food, so when the invite to Chinatown's newest restaurant landed in my inbox, I could not refuse. YiQi is a Pan-Asian restaurant that was created by former Hakkasan chef Lum Wah Cheok. The menu pays homage to cuisine from across East and Southeast Asia. From fragranced Southeast Asian delicacies to comforting regional Chinese favourites, Korean classics, and Japanese art-like dishes, there was so much to choose from. I was left rather impressed with so many dishes the fried prawn fitters, the nyonya pandan chicken and skate fish with yuzu and a chilli sauce, which was all served alongside a unique dessert of 'wagyu' mousse. Despite the higher prices compared to other Chinatown restaurants, the venue offers value for money through its unique combination of food and cosy ambience. There's no doubt that YiQi will draw in crowds with its superb menu. Not only can I applaud this restaurant for its delicious food but also for its excellent service and appealing cocktails. Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor

Awaken your tastebuds at Sticks’n’Sushi With an impressive menu offering, Sticks’n’Sushi is a solid favourite of foodies, boasting a dual Japanese-Danish cuisine. If you’re a fan of maki rolls and sashimi, then you’re in for a big treat, as the restaurants have everything from shake tataki and black cod house rolls, to the classic California makis and yellowtail kingfish hiramasa. If, like me, you’re often overwhelmed with what to order, you can opt for one of the set menus - I guarantee you won’t be disappointed. Plus, on Mother’s Day, you’ll receive a limited-edition complimentary sweet treat, dubbed Chokoretos, to share with the special person in your life. Reviewed by Arianna Chatzidakis, Creative Content Director

Indulge in the new menu at Bingham Riverhouse restaurant Whenever I go back to the UK I love spending time in my neighbourhood, Richmond, and Bingham Riverhouse is one of the places I always make time to go back and visit. I was all the more excited to try out their very new restaurant, Riverhouse Restaurant, which has taken over from Steven Edwards' fine-dining menu, opting for a more "relaxed and approachable atmosphere". I even met the executive chef, Vanessa Marx, who is enthusiastic and passionate about every dish of food on the new menu - all with sustainability in mind. My favourite by far (and something I will go back to eat more of next time I visit England) was the Beetroot Gnocchi with parmesan. What's also nice is as a vegetarian, there were a huge range of options available that were far more creative and exciting than the usual halloumi salad or goats cheese and beetroot tart I've grown accustomed to being offered on the vegetarian menus. Lots of tasty sides, desserts (definitely try the cheese board and apple tart), and cocktails also make up the menu, all in the same cosy dining area that Bingham is so known for among locals and visitors alike. Reviewed by Hanna Fillingham, US Managing Editor

Best things to do in London in March 2024

Be it a beautiful new exhibition or a thrilling night at VR axe-throwing, HELLO!'s team is always on the look out for the best new things to try in London each month.

Level up your movie night at the Everyman I'm a sucker for a cinema date, but after my first experience at an Everyman I can't see myself ever wanting to spend movie night anywhere else. It’s safe to say the Everyman chain of boutique picture houses have changed the cinema scene in the capital. With several locations across the city, you’ll find plush, reclining armchairs, delicious food, bespoke cocktail menus and a cool and cosy vibe in each. I went to watch Dune Part II at the Everyman Canary Wharf and the experience was unmatched. Before the film began we had salted popcorn and oreo milkshakes delivered to our seats, while others around us tucked into nachos and cocktails, hot dogs and mouthwatering burgers. The cosy velvet loveseat was big enough for two and the slightly sloped seating meant that even the back row had an undisturbed view of the screen. The Everyman is elegant, electric and promises to level up your move night. This is cinema, but make it chic. Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Dine and dance the night away at Lio London This all-singing, all-dancing dining experience has already hit headlines in Ibiza and Mykonos, and since arriving in London, has become a big hit with partygoers. The venue offers a show-dining experience, featuring artists, acrobats and dancers who perform whilst you tuck into tasty Mediterranean dishes. Packages start from £100, and grant you access to the afterparty, as the venue transforms into a nightclub until late. Worth noting is that attendees get very dressed up, so don your best outfit! Plus, if you plan on attending on 14 March, you’ll be treated to a special 1920s theme, to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the former Café de Paris, in which Lio London is now based at. To book, visit liolondon.co.uk

