5 spectacular things to do in London for a stellar start to 2024

If you haven't yet set a New Year's resolution for 2024, ours is to explore more hidden corners and discover all the must-visit spots in London. January is notoriously glum, so why not brighten those blues and make some plans with your loved ones?

From vibey new restaurants to wholesome candlelit evenings, family-friendly things to do and romantic date night ideas, HELLO! writers have scoured the very best offerings in the capital this month.

Scroll on for the ultimate guide to things to do in London in January for a spectacular start to your new year.

Best events and openings in London this month

From themed pop ups to red carpet premieres, family-friendly museums and more, keep reading to see which events the HELLO! team can't stop talking about this January.

Be blown away by a performance from Cirque du Soleil © Jo Hale Returning for another critically-acclaimed season at the Royal Albert Hall, Cirque du Soleil presents Alegria: In A New Light from 11 January - 3 March 2024. I first had the privilege of watching Cirque du Soleil when I was eight years old, and the magic has never left me. As a young and budding performer I pledged I would join the circus after being mesmerised by the impossibly talented acrobatics and vibrant costumes. Two decades later, while I confirm I never lived out my dream of attending circus school, I can vouch that I rush back to watch Cirque du Soleil whenever it returns to London - and the experience is always equally as enchanting. This year's spectacular promises to whisk audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance. With its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, mesmerising acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humour, Alegría: In a New Light unfolds a touching immersive experience filled with a joyous magical feeling – a quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle suitable for all the family. Don't miss it, book tickets at royalalberthall.com Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Enjoy a fun-filled evening at Everyman's Mean Girls: Super Fetch Party What better way to watch the new Mean Girls movie than at Everyman's super fun party preview? Ahead of its UK release late this month, Everyman is bringing Mean Girls: Super Fetch Party to 31 of its venues nationwide, including at Everyman Broadgate in London on Wednesday 17 January. It's time to 'Get in, loser' and enjoy a fun-filled evening of cocktails, popcorn and pink outfits. I don't know about you, but this event sounds so fetch! But don't worry if you can't make the party preview, Mean Girls is released in the UK on 19 January and will be available to view in Everyman cinemas nationwide, where you swap your soft drink for a cocktail and kick back in luxury sofa seating whilst chomping on some delicious snacks. To book, visit everymancinema.com READ: I watched the Mean Girls remake as a millennial and this is my take on the Gen Z reboot

An unforgettable time at the Balloon Museum London has many incredible museums that I’ve visited throughout the years alongside my young kids, so when I heard of the "first-of-its-kind" Balloon Museum coming to the city, I knew I had to take them. The museum, located in the heart of the city, very close to Monument, is currently showing EmotionAir, a new group exhibition featuring 20 internationally acclaimed artists. During our visit, we enjoyed discovering all the jaw-dropping oversized inflatable art – but of course, the boys' top moment had to be jumping into an enormous ball pit. It really is an Instagrammer's heaven here, full of photo opportunities, for young ones and adults alike! Prices are high, but if you’re in search of a fun, unique and unforgettable time in London – then this is it! Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Website Editor

Best bars and restaurants to visit in London this month

From light bites to culinary delights, discover where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this January.

Try out the newly reopened William IV Look, I love London as much as anyone who lives here, but sometimes when you're heading out for a meal with a friend, you want to do it away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Thankfully, the newly reopened William IV in Kensal Rise is just the place to try. A short walk from Kensal Green tube line (accessible on either Bakerloo or Overground), the venue was the perfect spot for me and a pal to have a catch-up. Starters are super-sized over here, with many designed to be sharing platters, which meant both me and my companion were able to sample the delicious buttermilk chicken, which comes with a selection of four different sauces, and the surprisingly ravishing carbonara croquettes. As for the main, I was blown away by the turkey schnitzel, while an apple and pear crumble managed to fill the right spot when it came to dessert. The wine was paired perfectly for the meal, and staff were incredibly friendly, helping guide us towards our final choices when it came to the meal. With the pub only recently having reopened, we recommend beating the rush and getting there quick; we had plenty of space to chat but I predict it may soon be tough to even get a reservation. Reviewed by Matthew Moore, Online News Writer