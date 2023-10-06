Why my holiday at Fodele Beach Water Park Resort in Crete made a serious splash

In a world where we all crave a bit of sunshine and a good laugh, Greece is the go-to destination. It's a place full of old-timey wonders, delicious food that makes your taste buds happy, and views that simply amaze. But let me share a different kind of story: my recent trip to Fodele Beach Water Park Resort in Crete. There, I basked in the warm sun, tried yummy Greek and international food, and had a blast on thrilling water rides.

Accommodation: Sea Front Serenity

When I arrived at Fodele Beach Water Park Resort, I was greeted by a warm Mediterranean breeze and a smile from the friendly staff. The resort offers various room options, but I opted for the ‘Sea Front Room.’ This spacious retreat boasted a queen-size bed, a comfy sofa bed, and a private balcony with panoramic views of the Cretan Pelagos. The rustic-chic décor with cream tones and wooden accents added a touch of luxury to my stay.

Other Room Options You Can Consider

Double Room - Your Serene Oasis: If you seek absolute serenity, the ‘Double Room’ is a fantastic choice. These brand new ‘Elegant’ or ’Africasa’ double rooms offer a queen-size or twin bed, along with a rustic yet chic ambiance.

The private patio adorned with a table and chairs invites you to admire the mesmerising view, and the spa-inspired bathrooms are sure to impress. Modern amenities like a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, an electronic safe, and a refrigerator provide everything you need for a comfortable stay. You can even enjoy in-room coffee and tea stations, bath amenities, a magnifying mirror, and daily housekeeping.

© Nikos Fragomanolakis

If you desire additional indulgence, there's an option for a daily-refilled mini-bar and laundry services at an extra charge. With exceptional quality Wi-Fi through optic fiber, staying connected is a breeze.

Signature Collection - Unique Elegance: For those seeking a touch of uniqueness, Fodele Beach Resort offers the ‘Signature Collection’ featuring rooms like the ‘Zebra Room,’ ‘Vintage Room,’ and ‘Flamingo Room.’ These rooms are designed with distinctive themes and decor, providing an extraordinary stay experience. Every Signature Collection room offers its own special charm and ambiance, making it perfect for travelers who appreciate exclusivity.

Each room at the resort comes equipped with modern amenities like a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, a safe, and a mini-fridge replenished daily. The spa-inspired bathroom, complete with bath amenities and a magnifying mirror, provided a perfect setting for relaxation.

Dining Experience

Basilikos

My culinary adventure began at the resort's main restaurant, ‘Basilikos’. Here, I indulged in a sumptuous breakfast spread featuring fresh fruit and mouthwatering dishes. The restaurant also hosted special themed nights, where I sampled delectable recipes from Greece, Spain, Mexico, and Asia.

Ambrosia

For fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere, I headed to ‘Ambrosia’ in the evenings. The complex flavors of international cuisine, coupled with exceptional guest service, made for unforgettable dining experiences.

© FOTOMARIS

More options for where to eat

If you're in the mood for self-service, the ‘F All Day Restaurant’ is the place to be. Here, you can enjoy a variety of local delicacies while basking in abundant natural sunlight and a seafront terrace.

For a quick refreshment, ‘Frankie Beach Club’ served up drinks and snacks right by the beach. And when the sun began to set, the ‘Breeze’ and ‘Starlight’ bars provided the perfect setting for evening cocktails, with breathtaking views of the main pool and bay.

What to do at Fodele Beach

Enjoy the Water Park

Fodele Beach Water Park Resort is a haven for families, and they certainly don't skimp on entertainment. The resort's award-winning water park had me racing down water slides, including a thrilling Kamikaze ride, and floating along lazy rivers. Safety is a top priority here, with strict adherence to safety standards.

The resort also boasts three stunning pools, ideal for swimming and watersports.

Go to the Beach

The golden beach, just a few steps away, is perfect for those who prefer lounging by the sea. Lifeguards are on duty from June to September for added peace of mind.

Kids’ Activities

Parents need not worry about keeping their little ones entertained. The Kids’ Club offers educational activities, creative crafts, and a dedicated animation team. There's also the option for babysitting services, so you can have some adult time.

Sports

Sports enthusiasts will find plenty to do, from basketball and tennis courts to mountain biking and beach volleyball. There's even a gym, scuba club, and a range of watersports to choose from.

Spa

And for those seeking relaxation, the wellness center at Fodele Beach Resort is a sanctuary of serenity. Offering beauty treatments, massages, and holistic therapies, it's the perfect place to unwind.

Maximising Your Stay at Fodele Beach Water Park Resort: Practical Tips

Planning a vacation can be as exhilarating as the trip itself, and when you're heading to Fodele Beach Water Park Resort in Crete, Greece, it's essential to ensure everything goes smoothly. Here are some practical tips to help you make the most of your stay at this fabulous resort:

Best Time to Visit - Savor the Sunshine

Crete's climate is a major draw for travelers, offering abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. To make the most of your stay, plan your trip between May and October when the weather is at its best and things are cheaper. These months guarantee endless sun-soaked days and pleasant evenings, perfect for enjoying the resort's outdoor activities and water park.

Booking Recommendations

Secure Your Slice of Paradise: Fodele Beach Water Park Resort is a popular destination, especially during peak tourist seasons. To secure your spot and avoid disappointment, it's advisable to book your stay in advance. This not only guarantees accommodation but also allows you to take advantage of early booking discounts and special offers.

Exploring Beyond the Resort - Discover Crete's Charms

While Fodele Beach Resort offers an array of activities and amenities, don't forget to venture beyond its borders and explore the beautiful island of Crete. Renting a car or booking a guided tour can be a fantastic way to discover the island's hidden gems, including historic sites, picturesque villages, and breathtaking landscapes. Consider visiting attractions like the Palace of Knossos, the Samaria Gorge, or the charming town of Chania.

Useful Resources - Navigate with Ease

Familiarise yourself with the resort's official website, where you can find comprehensive information about amenities, activities, dining options, and more. Additionally, the website often features promotions and packages that can enhance your stay. While at the resort, the Guest Relations desk can provide valuable assistance with bookings, excursions, and other travel-related queries.

Pack Wisely - Prepare for Water Fun

Since you'll be enjoying the water park and nearby beach, packing essentials like swimsuits, sunscreen, water shoes, and beach towels is crucial. Don't forget to bring comfortable walking shoes for exploring the resort and Crete's attractions. And, of course, ensure your camera or smartphone is ready to capture all those unforgettable moments.

All in all, my stay at Fodele Beach Water Park Resort was a splash of adventure, relaxation, and pure joy. With its luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options, and a water park that's a hit with all ages, this resort in Crete is a perfect destination for families and thrill-seekers alike. For more information, please visit https://www.fodelebeach.gr/