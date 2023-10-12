Hyatt House and Hyatt Regency London Stratford Hotels: Perfect for an alternative city break

An oasis of calm on the edge of the bustling Westfield Shopping Centre and right next to Queen Elizabeth Park - Hyatt House and Hyatt Regency London Stratford are two world-class hotels in one. With stylish 1920s-style interiors and art deco touches, great facilities and an extremely convenient location (who knew Stratford was so well connected?) this London hotel is the perfect location for an alternative City break. Want to know more? Read our honest review…

Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House London Stratford are two world-class hotels in one

Rooms

Hyatt Regency London Stratford features 225 luxury guestrooms, including ten suites. We stayed on the fifth floor and were instantly impressed with the contemporary stylish design and quietness of the room. It included a very comfortable king-size bed and a double sofa bed which would have been perfect if we’d been travelling with our two children.

There was a smart HDTV, plenty of USB charging sockets and a spacious desk and full-length mirror (as well as a separate, well-illuminated mirror in a cubbyhole that was perfect for sitting down to do hair and makeup). What I really liked was the amount of space available for clothes - and a total of eight hangers. Every inch of the room was well-thought-out and put to good use, design-wise.

The well-sized fridge was accompanied by a kettle drawer which was stocked with plenty of tea and coffee options and there was a cute cocktail kit on hand too.

© Alicia Taylor One of the guest rooms at Hyatt Regency London Stratford

In the minimalist, black marble-clad bathroom, there was a walk-in rainfall shower, an extremely well-lit mirror (as well as a magnifying makeup mirror) and luxe toiletries from Appelles Apothecary & Lab. Guests also have access to a hairdryer, robe and slippers and, upon request - a convenience collection. This is a list of items you can request to keep or borrow depending on the item, encompassing everything from yoga mats and weights to toothbrushes and shavers.

Rooms at Hyatt House London Stratford share a similar design scheme and the same amenities, with the addition of fully equipped kitchens and extra working spaces. There are a total of 92 studios and 35 one-bedroom suites.

© Alicia Taylor Bathrooms at the Hyatt Regency London Stratford are well-lit, chic and minimalist in design

Location

If you don’t want - or need - to stay in central London, Stratford is well worth considering. The hotels are a four-minute walk from Stratford International Station, which features the new Elizabeth Line and the Jubilee Line and high-speed connections to Central London (six minutes to St Pancras) and it’s extremely convenient for London City Airport.

This part of Stratford has so much to offer - you have the Abba Voyage show within walking distance as well as Queen Elizabeth Park (more on that below) and of course any shop you could possibly dream of in Westfield - Europe’s largest shopping centre with over 250 shops, numerous restaurants, a bowling alley, casino and a 17-screen cinema. Let’s just say that you won’t exactly run out of things to do!

During our stay, we saw the Red Hot Chilli Peppers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - for which we were able to get a direct train to Northumberland Park in less than ten minutes from Stratford. The band treated us to a 19-track set on an impressive stage set up, playing electric renditions of some of their best tracks, including Under The Bridge and Give It Away. They are just one of the latest high-profile musical acts to play at the 62,850-capacity stadium - which regularly features a wide variety of top sports and entertainment events.

Within walking distance in Queen Elizabeth Park you can find Anish Kapoor’s formidable Orbit sculpture - and the views from the top are breath-taking

Queen Elizabeth Park

After its initial glow-up for the 2012 Olympics, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the surrounding area has continued to regenerate. The park itself is a lovely space which features hundreds of acres of parkland and wooded areas, canal boats, permanent art trails, breweries and pubs as well as children’s parks, restaurants and world-class sports and leisure venues.

There are six permanent sports and visitor venues including West Ham’s home ground, the London Stadium, which regularly receives visits from top bands. The Weekend, Beyonce, Green Day and Robbie Williams have all graced the stage, and Foo Fighters are coming next year. And you can ascend Anish Kapoor’s formidable Orbit - the UK’s tallest sculpture. We did, and let me tell you, the views are absolutely mind-blowing. The more adventurous can descend to the ground via the world’s longest tunnel slide.

The V&A is relocating its operations to a new site here, and UCL and the London College of Fashion are opening new campuses as part of the cultural and educational development of East Bank, alongside new sites for other world-leading organisations including Sadler’s Wells and the BBC.

© Alicia Taylor Elondi Restaurant, Terrace and Bar offers all day dining and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails and refreshments

Style and Character

The 1920s aesthetic is prominent throughout both Hyatt House and Hyatt Regency London Stratford - plush carpets, jewel tones, art deco-style touches and sleek marble surfaces reign supreme. The decor extends to the centrally located Elondi Restaurant, Bar and Terrace, which is a cosy hub of deep ultramarine blue, and features elegant fittings and plush comfy chairs. The hotel’s common spaces and rooms are blissfully calm and quiet - which is mind-boggling really, considering the noise and bustle on the streets below.

Service and Facilities

Guests can enjoy 24-hour access to laundry facilities and on the 12th floor is the hotel’s modern gym - which is open 24 hours and features state-of-the-art equipment; treadmills, bikes, cross-trainers and yoga mats. Fresh towels and water coolers are on hand, along with a 60” HDTV for guests to enjoy while they train.

And of course, food and refreshments are on offer at the Elondi Restaurant, Bar and Terrace (More on that below.) Room service is also available from 7am until 10pm. Live music is also on offer every Friday night at the bar - every week features a new singer and performer from 6pm till 9pm.

There are also meeting spaces on offer for corporate gatherings and social soirees, and free WIFI is available throughout both hotels.

© Alicia Taylor Rooms at Hyatt Regency feature full length mirrors, a safe, a sizeable fridge, coffee and tea-making facilities and a bathrobe and slippers

Food and Drink

Centrally located on the third floor is the aforementioned Elondi Restaurant, Bar and Terrace - an art-deco design bolthole where guests, shoppers and locals convene for refreshments and a bite to eat.

All-day dining is on offer from Sicilian head chef Alessandro Fermino, working hand-in-hand with Tommy So - the food and beverage director who has held senior roles at Nobu, The RAC Club and Claridges during the course of his two-decade career. The pair created a well-thought-out out snacking menu, including sharing dishes like Spicy Tuna Tacos, Mushroom Arancini, and Oregano and Goat Cheese sliders. An extensive food menu is also available from the Elondi Bar and Restaurant - including some mouth-watering weekend roasts.

© Alona Anokhina The menu at Elondi Restaurant features a mouth-watering Sunday roast

When we visited, we were able to check out Elondi’s newly launched terrace area - a glam and flora-lined, spacious 150m square hideaway sponsored by Gusbourne Wines - the most awarded English sparkling wine producer. The terrace was the perfect place to sip one of the company’s fine still and sparkling preserves. The bar list also features a refreshing selection of frozen alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, aperitifs, beers and spirits.

In the mornings Elondi is also the location of the full buffet breakfast, which is available 7am-10am Monday to Friday and 7am-11am Saturday and Sunday. I was impressed with the selection of delicious pastries on offer, and the traditional English breakfast on offer was top quality. Breakfast a la carte is also available for those wanting something a bit extra - like the signature Elondi Royal, featuring H. Forman Salmon, Breaded Poached Egg, Toasted Bagel and Truffle Hollandaise. Breakfast time can get a little busy - so the earlier you can arrive, the better!

The newly opened, flora lined Elondi Terrace offers al fresco ding to locals and guests at both hotels

Value for Money

Rooms at Hyatt House London Stratford start at £164 for a King Studio, which includes a fully equipped kitchen with hob, fridge and dishwasher and working/dining area, and daily breakfast, access to the gym and complimentary laundry facilities.

Rooms at Hyatt Regency start at £154 for a King Bed Cherry Park View, which includes a plush king bed, reading chair, well-equipped work desk, and spectacular views.

Rooms and suites at Hyatt House London Stratford feature fully equipped kitchens and extra working space

Family Friendly?

Hyatt House London Stratford is an excellent choice for families since the studios and suites feature fully equipped kitchens and extra space. You basically get the perks of a hotel with the convenience of apartment-style living. It’s also pet friendly, which as a dog owner, I love to see.

Meanwhile, Regency House’s King Bedrooms feature a double bed which is perfect for children. Cot beds - and baby amenities are available in both hotels.

The Elondi restaurant features children’s menus too - and any children 12-16 can enjoy the breakfast buffet for half price, which is great value.

