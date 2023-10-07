Inside Rita Ora’s secret Australian hideaway: Bangalay Luxury Villas

Rita Ora, the British singer and coach on The Voice, holds Australia close to her heart, often dubbing it her second home.

With significant time spent in Sydney, and a husband, Taika Waititi, owning a home in nearby New Zealand, coupled with her roots in the UK, the star has spread her wings wide. “Australia just holds a really close place in my heart,” she once shared with The Daily Telegraph.

While Rita's love for Australia is evident, we were particularly intrigued by her penchant for tucked-away retreats in this vast land.

Our curiosity led us to Bangalay Luxury Villas at Shoalhaven Heads, a gem along the pristine coastline of NSW, where Rita often escapes.

© Instagram Rita often likes to escape to Shoalhaven when she's in Australia

Just a whisper away from the soothing sounds of the Seven Mile Beach, this retreat, nestled amidst the unique Bangalay Sand Forest, boasts 16 pristine villas complemented by an on-site restaurant and cafe. The serenity of Shoalhaven Heads mirrors in each villa, beautifully echoing the tranquility of the surroundings.

The mastermind behind this paradise is Michelle Bishop. Originally an interior designer, Michelle's touch is evident in every nook of Bangalay Villas.

© Instagram Rita is a fan of the cocktails at Bangalay Luxury Villas

It's an oasis where the cacophony of the world fades away, making it an idyllic escape for a global icon like Rita.

Each villa exudes luxury and warmth, equipped with amenities fit for a star—expansive rain showers, a personal deck, fireplace, a modern kitchen, lounge, and even entertainment options like Netflix and Stan.

© Instagram The glistening pool at Bangalay Luxury Villas

For those seeking a more communal experience, there’s a four-bedroom, pet-friendly holiday house, complete with a backyard firepit and wheelchair accessibility.

The pièce de résistance is the Bangalay Dining. Headed by the culinary maestro, Simon Evans, it's a gastronomic journey waiting to be embarked upon. Rita's personal favorite? The exquisite cocktails.

© Instagram The rooms are private and beautifully appointed

During our visit, the degustation menu, paired with a curated wine selection, left an indelible mark. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, every dish is a testament to Simon's expertise. And if a cozy evening by the fire beckons, in-room dining ensures you don't miss out on the culinary delights.

Our morning at the villas began with a fresh bowl of seasonal fruits, followed by a sight that tempted us unanimously—a delectable bacon and egg roll.

© Instagram There are 16 exclusive villas perfect for a private getaway

While the roll was undeniably delightful, the generosity of avocado on a sourdough toast and the perfectly balanced granola bowl gave it tough competition. Yet, if we had to pick, the bacon and egg roll would steal the show.

Rita's little hideaway didn't disappoint. Bangalay Luxury Villas offers not just a stay, but an experience—one that resonates long after you've left. Thank you, Rita, you certainly have great taste.