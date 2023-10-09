GMA's Robin Roberts celebrates huge milestone with special vacation

GMA star Robin Roberts celebrated her one-month wedding anniversary to her new wife Amber over the weekend, and what better location to mark their special moment than in their 'happy place' – Key West, Florida.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV anchor shared a picturesque snap showing the sun setting on the ocean, while her beloved rescue dog, Lil Man LuKas, perched in the basket of Robin's bike.

In the caption, Robin penned: "Celebrating one month of marital bliss in our happy place with @lil_man_lukas. #sundayserenity."

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their one-month anniversary, with one person writing: "One month down a lifetime to go!!! Enjoy every moment," while another added: "Happy One Month Robin and Amber, many more happy months to come."

© Robin Roberts/Instagram Robin Roberts shared a photo from her 'happy place' in Key West, Florida

A third fan commented: "One month already. Bliss for real. Wishing you a lifetime of it."

Robin and Amber tied the knot in September in a fairytale wedding held in Connecticut.

The ceremony was held in the backyard of their home, with the couple joined by their family and closest friends, including David Muir, Deborah Roberts and Al Roker, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth, Ginger Zee, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Sam Champion.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on the dance floor of their wedding

Taking to Instagram to mark their big day, Robin shared a post featuring two stunning snaps of the newlyweds walking down the aisle together. In the caption, she penned: "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

Following her wedding, Robin took a week off GMA to go on her honeymoon, jetting off to the idyllic island nation of Curaçao, located off the coast of Aruba and Venezuela.

The couple were joined by their family and close friends in Connecticut

Upon her return to work, she spoke about the joys of matrimony. "We did that. We did that! Oh my goodness. We wanted a celebration and we did just that," she said.

The host also demanded to know: "Why didn't anyone tell me how wonderful it is to be married?"

How did Robin Roberts meet her wife Amber Laign?

Robin first met Amber on a blind date which almost never happened.

In September 2020, on the 15th anniversary of that first date, Robin revealed that both parties had tried to cancel.

© Rich Polk Robin and Amber first met on a blind date

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel... twice," she wrote. "Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life."