Kim and Kourtney Kardashian leave fans in disbelief with new photos after ongoing feud

Kardashian fans will be hard pressed to forget Kim and Kourtney's famous feud over the latter's wedding to Travis Barker. But it seems, as the sisters joined forces in a brand new photoshoot, that all has been swept under the carpet between them and there's no bad blood.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian joined forces

Kourtney made a cameo in Kim's latest SKIMS campaign, joining forces with Dolce & Gabbana for a brooding black and white campaign that looked vintage and Mediterranean — classic for the designer brand.

The duo twinned in figure-hugging leopard print outfits; the older Kardashian wore a dress, while Kim opted for a structured bodysuit. They both wore their trademark dark tresses with messy, eyebrow-skimming bangs, and Kourtney wore a headscarf for a classic Sofia Loren-style look.

Kourtney held her sister's arm in a moment that showed off their sisterly bond, and in another photo she appeared to be braiding Kim's hair in an Italian square.

The duo's union certainly raised eyebrows from fans, who took to the comments to express their thoughts.

"The feud is OVER!!!!" one fan announced, as another added: "She's apologizing to Kourt about the wedding lol."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy

"Cut to Kourtney complaining again that you stole her looks," a third person joked.

Some fans expressed their disbelief that Kourtney even did the shoot with her sister, while one person simply said: "I love this after the wedding stuff," with a number of laugh emojis, adding: "Kim said I gotta make her happy lol this was too cute."

© Pascal Le Segretain Kourtney and Kim fell out over a Dolce & Gabanna collaboration

Fans are of course referring to the explosive fight that broke out in season three of The Kardashians, which continued throughout the fourth season, over Kim's decision to work with Dolce & Gabbana just months after Kourtney worked with them.

The SKIMS entrepreneur worked with the Italian brand on a '90s-inspired collection, not long after her older sister had partnered with them for her wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney accused her sister of capitalizing off her wedding's aesthetic for her own gain, saying that Kim wasn't "happy for her" on the wedding day itself.

Meanwhile, the billionaire accused her older sister of being a "different person," which led to Kourtney calling Kim a "witch" and a "narcissist."

© Instagram Kim and Kourtney seem to no longer be fighting

The Lemme entrepreneur would go on to quash rumors that they were still feuding, as she said: "Everything’s back to normal. We get along. We really connect over the kids. I can’t even believe that a second of energy was wasted on that (feud)."

But fans still speculated that not all was well between them when Kourtney mentioned in her 2023 birthday dedication to her sister: "People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad...if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school."

She joked that these were "the joys of sisterhood," before telling Kim: "I love you deeply forever and always."