Heartwarming royal nativity moments: From Princess Beatrice to Prince Harry

As the build-up to Christmas begins, one thing many parents look forward to is seeing their little darlings in their school nativity plays.

For the parents in the British royal family, that feeling is exactly the same. Over the years, the likes of Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, and Prince William have all been pictured donning their nativity garb whilst performing in their respective productions.

WATCH: Royal family transform Windsor Castle for Christmas

Back in 2017, the Prince of Wales recalled the adorable moment he watched his son Prince George play a sheep in his first-ever school nativity play at St Thomas’s in Battersea.

"I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," William told schoolchildren during an appearance at BBC's Bridge House in Manchester. He added: "He was a sheep."

Keep scrolling as we look back at the most adorable royal nativity photos…

1/ 7 © Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Prince William One of the most adorable photos shows Prince William in 1986 alongside his classmates, dressed as the inn keeper. Back in 2016, the future King recalled giving his father, King Charles, "a death stare" when he was on stage. "I jumped on stage, and there was meant to be a bit of a pyrotechnic explosion in front of me, and I jumped on stage and nothing happened," he confessed in 2016 whilst appearing on When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of The Prince's Trust. Adding: "I started reading it, and of course, at this point, I was quite panicky, and then the pyrotechnic went off, and I was like 'err.'"

2/ 7 © Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock According to the Prince, his on-stage blunder set King Charles off in a fit of giggles, causing William to give him the "death stare." "The whole way through, he couldn't stop laughing. The whole way through the production. Several times I'd stop reading my lines, cast an eye across, a big death stare, and then try to get back to my lines. It was terrible," William said, laughing at the memory.

3/ 7 © Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice In 1992, Beatrice looked so sweet when she was pictured as one of the three kings in her school nativity play The Little Angel at Upton House School in Windsor. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson made her costume.



4/ 7 © Tim Graham Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex has two very memorable and rather adorable costumes from his days in nativity plays. The first was in 1987 when he was pictured as a Christmas elf-like character. For his role, Harry wore bright red tights, a red long-sleeved top, and a matching elf hat with a Christmassy green vest made of felt.

5/ 7 © Today/Shutterstock The following year, in 1988, he played a part and donned a large piece of material over his head as part of his sweet costume.



6/ 7 © Lisa Sheridan Queen Elizabeth II Unearthed photos of the late Queen showed her taking part in her school Christmas pantomime alongside her sister, Princess Margaret. The former Queen was given the role of Prince Florinzle, whilst her younger sister played the title role of Cinderella.



7/ 7 © Heritage Images According to the Mail, the sister duo's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, had front-row seats to the production and joined in with the singing when their daughter Margaret called upon the audience.



