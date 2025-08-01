Eve Jobs isn't the only star to honeymoon with family - Gwyneth Paltrow braved decision that's 'easy to mess up' first

Although their special day was shrouded in secrecy, a few details were revealed, including how the happy couple enjoyed three whole days of festivities with their family, friends and extremely famous guests, including former Vice President of the US, Kamala Harris.
The heiress, who is the daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs, and his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, and her husband, Team GB equestrian Harry, immediately jetted to Europe to board their family's impressive yacht, Venus, for a lavish honeymoon sailing around the Greek Islands.
But Eve and Harry aren't honeymooning alone. Eve's mother, Laurene and her partner, Adrian Fenty, are also on board.
It might come as a surprise, as many couples will want to bask in their wedded bliss with just each other, but huge milestones are a great opportunity for the whole family to spend time together and bond.
And it turns out, the newlyweds aren't the only famous pair who have taken parents – or other relatives and friends – on their honeymoon.
Click through the gallery to find out the famous couples who surprisingly chose to invite other people on their honeymoon…
Who is she?
Born on July 9, 1998, in Palo Alto, California, the 27-year-old is the youngest daughter of Laurene Powell and the late Steve Jobs, one of Apple's co-founders. She has two older siblings, Reed (33), and Erin (29), who are expected to be involved in the wedding celebrations.
Education
Eve attended Upper Echelon Academy in Wellington, Florida, and in 2021, she graduated from Stanford University, having studied science and technology.
Equestrian career
She started riding horses at the age of six and later became a professional show-jumper. Some of her top achievements include competing in the World Cup Finals and Royal Windsor Horse Show. Unfortunately, her dreams of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed because of COVID-19, which led to her focusing on her modelling.
Modelling It girl
Eve made her runway debut for the Paris-based fashion brand Coperni and has since worked with designers such as Louis Vuitton, appeared in a Glossier ad campaign, and graced the cover of Vogue Japan. Her style of modelling leans towards the luxury side and also reflects her equestrian elegance, mirroring her two passions.
Net worth?
She is estimated to have a net worth ranging between $500,000 and £1 million - primarily earned through her modeling contracts and equestrian endeavors.
Eve Jobs and Harry Charles
As mentioned, Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs and Laurene's partner, Adrian, have joined them on board Venus.
The $120 million yacht has been owned by Laurene ever since her late husband passed away in 2011.
Becky Whetstone, marriage and family therapist, also spoke to HELLO! about the stepparent dynamic, a theme that has no doubt crossed the minds of Gwyneth, Chris and Brad.
"An emotional [bond] with stepchildren illustrates how many stepparents come to deeply love and care about their stepchildren," she said.
"It's exceedingly easy to mess up a stepfamily and create a situation where almost everyone is miserable.
"There are so many dynamics that go wrong, so when it goes right, we want to know how they pulled it off. This subject has been studied, and we do know the patterns that seem to work and the ones that don't."
She added: "The stepparents that are appreciated, respected, and adored are the ones who didn't force things, who avoided jealousy, who respected and cheered for the child, and who were consistently kind, supportive, and caring."
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber had two weddings, so naturally, they went abroad quite a bit in between the two ceremonies.
The first of which came in 2018 when they married in a civil ceremony at a New York courthouse.
After that, they immediately jetted to the Amalfi Coast for some private time. The couple enjoyed their privacy at the luxury Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello for $13,000 a night.
Although the pair didn't invite family or friends on their honeymoon, they did enjoy a big holiday for New Year's Eve that year, their first as a married couple, and brought along friends for the major celebration.
Meanwhile, the pair technically had another honeymoon the following year after their huge ceremony in South Carolina. The newlyweds enjoyed time in the area with close friends, including Kendall Jenner, after saying 'I do' in front of loved ones.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
In August 2015, former lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux headed to the Four Seasons in Bora Bora accompanied by maid of honour Courteney Cox, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Tobey Maguire.
Speaking to Extra at the time, Justin said: "It was a fantastic honeymoon. It was really special, it was really beautiful."
The pair reportedly stayed in the resort’s most secluded villa, costing $12,000 per night.
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
When supermodel Kate Moss and Jamie Hince got hitched in 2011, the pair hopped on board a private yacht for a cruise around the South of France.
Kate's daughter, Lila Grace, joined them as they sailed around St Tropez and Cannes before heading to Portofino in Italy.
Kate and her daughter share a close bond, so it's perhaps unsurprising that she wanted her daughter close by, even on her honeymoon. Kate and Jamie divorced in 2016.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
After their first wedding in Vegas in 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hosted their friends on a mini 'friend moon' shortly after in Europe, which tied in nicely with their second ceremony in France.
The couple, who are now separated, were joined by Joe's brother Nick, Wilma Valderrama and more to explore France. They also enjoyed some pit stops in Italy, where they headed after the second wedding.
Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe did manage some alone time when they headed to the Maldives for their official honeymoon.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Much like his brother, Joe, Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, decided to incorporate their family and friends in their honeymoon.
After a lavish ceremony in India, the couple enjoyed many post-nuptial events with plenty of relatives and close companions. They also jetted to Switzerland with family and friends before heading to the Caribbean for some alone time.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage