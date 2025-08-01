Eve Jobs isn't the only star to honeymoon with family - Gwyneth Paltrow braved decision that's 'easy to mess up' first

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles' recent and very star-studded nuptials in the Cotswolds quickly became one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Although their special day was shrouded in secrecy, a few details were revealed, including how the happy couple enjoyed three whole days of festivities with their family, friends and extremely famous guests, including former Vice President of the US, Kamala Harris.

The heiress, who is the daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs, and his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, and her husband, Team GB equestrian Harry, immediately jetted to Europe to board their family's impressive yacht, Venus, for a lavish honeymoon sailing around the Greek Islands.

But Eve and Harry aren't honeymooning alone. Eve's mother, Laurene and her partner, Adrian Fenty, are also on board.

Eve Jobs is the youngest daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs, and his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs

It might come as a surprise, as many couples will want to bask in their wedded bliss with just each other, but huge milestones are a great opportunity for the whole family to spend time together and bond.

And it turns out, the newlyweds aren't the only famous pair who have taken parents – or other relatives and friends – on their honeymoon.

Eve Jobs: factfile © Getty Images Who is she? Born on July 9, 1998, in Palo Alto, California, the 27-year-old is the youngest daughter of Laurene Powell and the late Steve Jobs, one of Apple's co-founders. She has two older siblings, Reed (33), and Erin (29), who are expected to be involved in the wedding celebrations. Education Eve attended Upper Echelon Academy in Wellington, Florida, and in 2021, she graduated from Stanford University, having studied science and technology. Equestrian career She started riding horses at the age of six and later became a professional show-jumper. Some of her top achievements include competing in the World Cup Finals and Royal Windsor Horse Show. Unfortunately, her dreams of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed because of COVID-19, which led to her focusing on her modelling. Modelling It girl Eve made her runway debut for the Paris-based fashion brand Coperni and has since worked with designers such as Louis Vuitton, appeared in a Glossier ad campaign, and graced the cover of Vogue Japan. Her style of modelling leans towards the luxury side and also reflects her equestrian elegance, mirroring her two passions. Net worth? She is estimated to have a net worth ranging between $500,000 and £1 million - primarily earned through her modeling contracts and equestrian endeavors.

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles As mentioned, Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs and Laurene's partner, Adrian, have joined them on board Venus. The $120 million yacht has been owned by Laurene ever since her late husband passed away in 2011. Fortunately, the boat boasts plenty of room for them on board so they won't feel like they're getting under each other's feet! Venus is 78 metres in length and 11 metres in width. Her vast size means she can comfortably accommodate 12 guests and 22 crew members. There are six cabins on board, and her top speed is 22 knots. It seems that Eve has a great bond with her mother and her mom's new partner, Adrian. It's not always easy to secure a bond between stepparent and child, especially after a family bereavement. Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, CEO of Parents Anonymous®, previously spoke to HELLO! about the relationship between stepparent and child. "A warm connection doesn't grow overnight. "For older kids, especially, boundaries are key and should be discussed with your partner and communicated clearly to the child. "Instead of trying to 'win them over,' show them you're listening, consistent, and emotionally safe. Every interaction counts toward building trust, even if they don't show it right away."

© Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk After getting hitched in 2018, Gwyneth and Brad headed to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, they famously invited her ex-husband, Chris Martin, along. It was because she wanted her kids to bond with Brad and build a strong relationship with the whole family. Becky Whetstone, marriage and family therapist, also spoke to HELLO! about the stepparent dynamic, a theme that has no doubt crossed the minds of Gwyneth, Chris and Brad. "An emotional [bond] with stepchildren illustrates how many stepparents come to deeply love and care about their stepchildren," she said. "It's exceedingly easy to mess up a stepfamily and create a situation where almost everyone is miserable. "There are so many dynamics that go wrong, so when it goes right, we want to know how they pulled it off. This subject has been studied, and we do know the patterns that seem to work and the ones that don't." She added: "The stepparents that are appreciated, respected, and adored are the ones who didn't force things, who avoided jealousy, who respected and cheered for the child, and who were consistently kind, supportive, and caring."

© FilmMagic Justin and Hailey Bieber Justin and Hailey Bieber had two weddings, so naturally, they went abroad quite a bit in between the two ceremonies. The first of which came in 2018 when they married in a civil ceremony at a New York courthouse. After that, they immediately jetted to the Amalfi Coast for some private time. The couple enjoyed their privacy at the luxury Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello for $13,000 a night. Although the pair didn't invite family or friends on their honeymoon, they did enjoy a big holiday for New Year's Eve that year, their first as a married couple, and brought along friends for the major celebration. Meanwhile, the pair technically had another honeymoon the following year after their huge ceremony in South Carolina. The newlyweds enjoyed time in the area with close friends, including Kendall Jenner, after saying 'I do' in front of loved ones.

© Getty Images for DGA Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux In August 2015, former lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux headed to the Four Seasons in Bora Bora accompanied by maid of honour Courteney Cox, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Tobey Maguire. Speaking to Extra at the time, Justin said: "It was a fantastic honeymoon. It was really special, it was really beautiful." The pair reportedly stayed in the resort’s most secluded villa, costing $12,000 per night.

© WireImage Kate Moss and Jamie Hince When supermodel Kate Moss and Jamie Hince got hitched in 2011, the pair hopped on board a private yacht for a cruise around the South of France. Kate's daughter, Lila Grace, joined them as they sailed around St Tropez and Cannes before heading to Portofino in Italy. Kate and her daughter share a close bond, so it's perhaps unsurprising that she wanted her daughter close by, even on her honeymoon. Kate and Jamie divorced in 2016.



© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner After their first wedding in Vegas in 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hosted their friends on a mini 'friend moon' shortly after in Europe, which tied in nicely with their second ceremony in France. The couple, who are now separated, were joined by Joe's brother Nick, Wilma Valderrama and more to explore France. They also enjoyed some pit stops in Italy, where they headed after the second wedding. Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe did manage some alone time when they headed to the Maldives for their official honeymoon.

© Instagram Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Much like his brother, Joe, Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, decided to incorporate their family and friends in their honeymoon. After a lavish ceremony in India, the couple enjoyed many post-nuptial events with plenty of relatives and close companions. They also jetted to Switzerland with family and friends before heading to the Caribbean for some alone time.