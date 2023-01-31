Heart shaped bags are trending for Valentine's Day: From H&M and ASOS to Chanel

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Heart handbags aren’t just for Valentine’s Day - they’re one of the season’s hottest trends, and you can shop them everywhere from H&M and ASOS to Chanel.

Fashionistas fell in love with Chanel’s version, and there are designer looks from more high-end labels from Alaia to Gucci.

And of course, that means the heart-shaped bag trend has also hit contemporary brands and the high street with romantic crossbody bags and purses from Coach and Kate Spade, as well as super affordable heart bags in a range of colours from River Island, Amazon and more.

If you’re as enamoured with heart-shaped handbags as we are, you’ll want to keep scrolling for our edit of the best loved-up looks, ranging from H&M’s £24.99 steal to Dolce & Gabbana’s jaw-dropping £9,000 Devotion bag.

Shop the best heart-shaped bags of 2023

Heart bag, £24.99, H&M

CHANEL Pre-Owned mini CC In Love Heart mini bag, £5,250 (WAS £5,833), FarFetch

True Decadence Exclusive heart clutch bag, £24, ASOS

Amour 3D Heart Crossbody, £445, Kate Spade

UO HEART CROSSBODY BAG, also in black and silver, £26, Urban Outfitters

Coach Heart Crossbody, £295

GUCCI GG Marmont 2.0 quilted leather coin purse, £330, Net-a-Porter

River Island Black patent heart cross body bag, £35, River Island

Radley heart bag, £179, John Lewis

Metal Devotion heart bag, £9,200, Dolce & Gabbana

Carvella Amore Clutch, also in fuchsia, £159, Kurt Geiger

Zara shiny heart shoulder bag, £32.99, Zara

Alaïa Le Cœur studded shoulder bag, £840, MyTheresa

Heart Coin Purse, £65, Aspinal of London

TENDYCOCO plush heart bag, £9.99, Amazon

Heart Structured Clutch Bag, £11 (WAS £18), BooHoo

