Six fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children can do in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan are due to welcome their first child in spring

...



windsor castle wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
With their first baby on the way, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for the next chapter in their lives - moving into their new family home in Windsor. And while the pair have gotten used to married life in London, the royal couple have made a monumental decision to bring up their future children just 100 miles away from the city. It was announced in December that Prince Harry and Meghan will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate ahead of the arrival of their unborn child.

Harry and Meghan's new home is a special place for the couple, as it faces the stunning grounds of their wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, within Windsor's private Home Park. But what are the fun activities the couple will get to enjoy as a family? Take a look at our list below for suggestions:

1. Windsor Castle

First and foremost, Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to take special trips to Windsor Castle. Their children will no doubt enjoy learning more about the Castle, its history and its magnificent treasures. They will get access to all the State Apartments, including the Green Drawing Room which was used as the backdrop for the couple's official wedding photos.

queen mary dollhouse
Photo: © Getty Images
2. Queen Mary's Doll's House in Windsor Castle

This is the largest Doll's House in the world, and it comes complete with flushing loos, electric lights, lifts as well as hot and cold water. Built in the early 1920s, the house was a gift to Queen Mary for all her efforts in the First World War - and it's even more luxurious than many life-sized homes.

great windsor park
Photo: © Getty Images
3. Windsor Great Park

The park is the perfect place for family picnics, long walks as well as a safe place for cycling and horse riding. With over 4,800 acres for them to explore, the children will no doubt be spoilt for choice. They could take stroll along the Long Walk, or enjoy the stunning views of The Savill Garden. There is also a play area on Obelisk Lawn. For something a little more on the wild side, they could head to the enclosed Deer Park, where over 500 deer roam freely.

legoland windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
4. LEGOLAND

The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is a unique family theme park where children can enjoy a fun-filled day.  It has over 55 interactive rides, attractions, live shows, building workshops and driving schools, not to mention a staggering 80 million LEGO bricks, all set in 150 acres of beautiful parkland.

eton
Photo: © Getty Images
5. The Eton Treasure Trail

Just on their doorstep, Prince Harry and Meghan could take part in an exciting treasure hunt on the Eton Treasure Hunt Trail. With lots of hidden clues hidden on signs, statues and landmarks, this trail is one of the best ways to explore such a historic town – it will no doubt bring back several childhood memories for Prince Harry, who studied at Eton College. 

windsor castle river
Photo: © Getty Images
6. French Brothers Ltd

French Brothers, who have won several awards over the years, run boat trips on the River Thames from Windsor, Runnymede and Maidenhead. During the boat tour, guest can take in fantastic views of Windsor Castle, Eton College, Mill House, Windsor Racecourse and the Brocas Meadows. What's not to love?

