With their first baby on the way, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for the next chapter in their lives - moving into their new family home in Windsor. And while the pair have gotten used to married life in London, the royal couple have made a monumental decision to bring up their future children just 100 miles away from the city. It was announced in December that Prince Harry and Meghan will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate ahead of the arrival of their unborn child.
Harry and Meghan's new home is a special place for the couple, as it faces the stunning grounds of their wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, within Windsor's private Home Park. But what are the fun activities the couple will get to enjoy as a family? Take a look at our list below for suggestions:
MORE: All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan like a queen that she is
1. Windsor Castle
First and foremost, Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to take special trips to Windsor Castle. Their children will no doubt enjoy learning more about the Castle, its history and its magnificent treasures. They will get access to all the State Apartments, including the Green Drawing Room which was used as the backdrop for the couple's official wedding photos.