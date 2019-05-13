﻿
Holly Willoughby's sweetest holiday photos

She's a real jetsetter...

Favourite royal hotels where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more have stayed
There's a lot to envy about Holly Willoughby. She's gorgeous, she has a wardrobe to die for and a killer career, but the thing that turns us green with envy the most is her holidays. The mum-of-three manages to jet off to the coolest places and takes her whole family in tow. Here are her sweetest holiday snaps to date featuring the whole clan…

 

Surf's Up 

When Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall found out they were both staying at the Six Senses resort in the Maldives, there was only one thing to do and that was surf some waves together. 

Double digits

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her eldest's birthday - Holly uploaded a sweet shot of her son in the Maldives and wrote: "Yesterday Harry turned 10... can’t believe it’s been a decade since he arrived into this world and changed it for the better in every way... Love you so much Harry... Happy birthday." Clearly a fan of the sea and beaches, her kids are often seen having adventures in the sun when on holiday. 

Heavens Above

Holly couldn't resist sharing this gorgeous snap of her trio watching the incredible sunset while on holiday.

Spot the rainbow

Paying tribute to her little girl, Holly popped a photograph of her and a rainbow on the grid with the caption: "And then like that she was 8.... happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep following that rainbow... love you so so much xxx". Look at that incredible strip of white sand and ocean… 

Hitting the slopes

Holly is a keen skier and she takes her family on a winter break each year. During the most recent alpine escape she revealed her 4-year-old son Chester is even skiing... 

Spotted!

How sweet is this picture of Holly and her son? No they're not in Africa ticking off the big 5, they're actually taking in the beauty of giraffes at English safari park, Chessington World of Adventures.

New York State of Mind

The Willougby kids are certainly well travelled. Here they are enjoying the Big Apple back in March 2019. 

New Year

The family brought in the New Year in a very exotic location although Holly didn't reveal exactly where.  A busy year for them all which saw them spend three weeks in Australia while Holly film I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, she took a moment to pay tribute to them with the caption: "2019... as long as you four are beside me ... we’ll be just fine…"

Best pals

More than just This Morning co-presenters, Holly posted a sweet picture of her on holiday with her great friend Phil Schoefield in August 2018. Ready for the Portuguese heat, she once again wore the Hunza G pink swimming costume of dreams.  

 

 

Hubby love

Back in October 2017, Holly uploaded a photo of her and her husband Dan Baldwin to wish him a happy birthday. The pair can be seen in the exclusive town of Positano in Italy. Jealous? Us? Nah. 

Disney

Proving you're never too old for the Magic back in April 2017.

