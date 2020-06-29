﻿
8 incredible UK hotels where the royals will staycation this summer

These UK hotels are absolutely breathtaking...

Summer is well and truly here and in lieu of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we reckon our favourite royals will be planning a much-needed UK staycation to celebrate the summer holidays. The Duchess of Cambridge loves nothing more than kicking back at The Goring in London, and Claridge's has often played host to the Queen. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we can see the pair travelling to Oxfordshire, where they're rumoured to be building a house near the iconic Soho Farmhouse. Here's where we imagine the royals will be travelling to in the coming months...

The Goring, London

The only hotel to have been awarded a Royal Warrant for hospitality services, The Goring borders on the iconic walls of Buckingham Palace and nearby Knightsbridge. Boasting 69 sumptuous suites filled with lavish decor, it famously hosted the Duchess of Cambridge in its Royal Suite the night before her wedding in April 2011. 

2/8

Cliveden House, Berkshire

This five-star country-house-hotel welcomed Meghan Markle the night before her dreamy wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Spanning across 376 verdant acres, the 17th-century property has played host to Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin. 

3/8

Claridge's, London

The epitome of art deco glamour, Claridge's has fast become an English institution thanks to its royal ties and rich heritage. The hotel even boasts a Royal Suite inspired by the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen, which features monochrome stone flooring, damask silk wall coverings, hand-painted chinoiserie wallpaper, and 'Buckingham blue' flourishes.

4/8

Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently self-isolating in LA, but reports say that the couple are planning on building a £3million holiday home in the Cotswolds, England. According to The Sun, they are looking to have a property nearby to the private members' club Soho Farmhouse - where Meghan hosted a spa-themed bridal shower in 2018. She also reportedly stayed here in 2016 with Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh. 

5/8

Coworth Park, Berkshire

Prince Harry and best man, Prince William headed to Coworth Park ahead of his upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle. Stretching across 240 acres of picturesque parkland, we reckon the groom was swayed by the hotel's impressive equestrian centre and polo fields. 

6/8

Ruthin Castle, Wales

An opulent retreat nestled alongside the Clwydian Range in Wales, Ruthin Castle is a particular favourite of Prince Charles, who stayed here the night before his investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. A botanical beauty equipped with its own Italian gardens and surrounded by rustic woodlands, Ruthin Castle is truly a royal gem.

7/8

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

The Mandarin Oriental has hosted the Queen on several occasions and was most-notedly used for the pre-wedding celebrations of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 which saw 142 royals attend. Adorned with chic contemporary decor, the hotel overlooks Hyde Park and Knightsbridge and is just a stone's throw from Sloane Street, Harrods, and Harvey Nichols. 

8/8

Ballyvolane House, County Cork

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla stayed here while on their official tour of Cork in 2018. A historic Georgian manor revered for its plush vintage-inspired decor, bluebell-carpeted woodlands and Bertha's Revenge Gin - which Prince Charles reportedly made sure to take home with him - this country house hotel truly comes to life in the summer. 

