Summer is well and truly here and in lieu of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we reckon our favourite royals will be planning a much-needed UK staycation to celebrate the summer holidays. The Duchess of Cambridge loves nothing more than kicking back at The Goring in London, and Claridge's has often played host to the Queen. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we can see the pair travelling to Oxfordshire, where they're rumoured to be building a house near the iconic Soho Farmhouse. Here's where we imagine the royals will be travelling to in the coming months...
The Goring, London
The only hotel to have been awarded a Royal Warrant for hospitality services, The Goring borders on the iconic walls of Buckingham Palace and nearby Knightsbridge. Boasting 69 sumptuous suites filled with lavish decor, it famously hosted the Duchess of Cambridge in its Royal Suite the night before her wedding in April 2011.