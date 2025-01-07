Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirm romance with loved up dinner date

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have confirmed they are an item!

The former Music Man co-stars were spotted enjoying a relaxed dinner together in Santa Monica, California, on Monday, January 6, looking completely at ease in each other’s company.

Hugh, 56, kept things effortlessly stylish in a dark jacket over a grey shirt, paired with crisp white jeans, while Sutton, 49, radiated elegance in a tan trench coat layered over an olive dress.

Recommended video You may also like Hugh Jackman breaks down after receiving news

Arriving hand in hand, the duo looked like they were thoroughly enjoying each other's company, sharing laughter and conversation throughout the evening.

The outing comes as both stars navigate major life changes. Hugh, who announced his split from Deborra-lee Furness in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, appeared relaxed and upbeat as he stepped out with Sutton.

© Jenny Anderson Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in 2022

The Broadway leading lady is also moving on from her own recent separation, having filed for divorce from husband Ted Griffin in October after a decade together.

Their representatives have not commented on the sighting, but their bond has been undeniable ever since they shared the Broadway stage in the 2022 revival of The Music Man.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster perform a number from "The Music Man"

Just days earlier, on January 4, Hugh was spotted at one of Sutton’s final performances in Once Upon a Mattress at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre, showing his support for his former co-star.

He wasn’t the only Broadway legend in attendance—Carol Burnett, who famously played Sutton’s role in the original 1959 production, was also there, creating a special moment when she acknowledged the crowd with a kiss and a wave.

© Sean Zanni Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster recently split from their respective spouses

Hugh and Sutton have both spoken glowingly about their time working together, and their admiration for each other runs deep. At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, Sutton gushed about her Music Man co-star, calling him "one of the greatest guys ever" and "an incredible co-star."

Hugh, for his part, admitted to being in awe of her talent. During a joint appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022, he shared, "This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like, I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like four years old. But I’ve watched everything she’s done. It’s amazing."

© Getty Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster

Their professional chemistry was undeniable, with Sutton adding, "The show is so joyful, and I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy."

Both actors are stepping into new chapters of their lives. Sutton filed for divorce from Ted, 54, a screenwriter, in New York County Supreme Court on October 22, marking the end of their decade-long marriage. Meanwhile, Hugh and Deborra-lee, 69, shared an emotional statement in September confirming their separation after nearly three decades together.

© Laurent KOFFEL Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2022

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said at the time.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to family, saying, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."