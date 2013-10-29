Dax Shepard reveals his low-key wedding to Kristen Bell cost £88

October 29, 2013 - 10:35 GMT hellomagazine.com Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's low-key wedding cost the couple just £88, including the price of petrol Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's low-key wedding cost the couple just £88, including the price of petrol. Dax, who proposed to his wife in 2010, joked that the celebration was "the world's worst wedding". "Friends of ours came to the courthouse," Dax said, speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It was just Kristen and I at this lonely courthouse, so they brought us this cake afterwards. 'World's Worst Wedding.' How many people can say they threw 'The World's Worst Wedding?'" Kristen, 33, and Dax, 38, married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk office in Los Angeles on 17 October. It seems that the Hollywood actress was quite happy with their simple affair, and is still enjoying the honeymoon period. "I'm still on a high," said Kristen. "We actually did it. I can officially call him my husband, which is pretty awesome. Other than that, it feels exactly the same." The couple, who have a six-month-old daughter called Lincoln together, had delayed their marriage until now for political reasons. While the pair had discussed marriage – Dax referred to the House of Lies actress as his wife even before the two tied the knot – they openly spoke about their decision not to wed until gay marriage had been made legal in their home state of California, out of respect for their friends. "The reason we're not rushing to get married is because I don't feel appropriate taking advantage of a right that's denied my (gay and lesbian) friends," said Kristen.