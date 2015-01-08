Eddie Redmayne: 'My wife was late to our wedding'

He tied the knot in a romantic candlelit ceremony in December, but Eddie Redmayne has revealed that his wife Hannah Bagshawe kept him waiting at the altar as she was late for their Winter Wonderland themed wedding.



Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Eddie said: "She was a good half-hour late. She has never been on time for anything in her life."



However The Theory of Everything actor wasn't worried that she had got cold feet.

Eddie Redmayne revealed his wife was late for their wedding





"Everyone else was really stressed, but I was kind of relaxed knowing that she'd never been on time for pretty much anything in her life" he said.

Eddie also revealed that he and Hannah went to the Alps for their honeymoon, but it didn't quite go to plan as there was no snow.



"We went to the Alps, which was such a beautiful idea, but unfortunately there was no snow," Eddie said. "That was just an excuse to take long lunches, drink a lot of red wine and have a lot of fondue."



Eddie and his 32-year old bride married at the exclusive Babington House in Somerset on Monday 15 December, in front of a small group of close friends and family.





The couple tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset



The actor proposed to Hannah on a holiday last summer after a two-year relationship, having asked her father for permission.



It has been an incredible year for Eddie, who has received a Golden Globes nomination for his performance as physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.