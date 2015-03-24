Michelle Keegan reveals her hen party plans

Michelle Keegan is keeping tight-lipped about her upcoming wedding to Mark Wright, but on Tuesday the small-screen star did admit that she was getting ready for her hen do – and she isn't just having one party.

Making an appearance on This Morning, the 27-year-old spoke to hosts Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden about closing the door to her single days.

"That's coming up very soon," said Michelle of her hen celebrations. "My best friends Becky and Kate, who's my maid of honour, [are in charge]."

Michelle Keegan revealed that she has got her wedding dress sorted

"We're having a couple [of hen and stag parties]," she added. "We are having a few here, for me and then for Mark, and then a couple abroad as well – one each."

"I'm already saying too much!" she laughed. "I just want to say everything, I get really excited."

Michelle has certainly had a lot on her plate, having been busy planning her wedding as well as starting her new role on BBC drama Ordinary Lies. It sounds like the Manchester-born lass has got most things under control though.

Michelle Keegan admitted that she does miss Coronation Street and her old co-stars "every day"

"Yes [I've sorted the dress] so that's the main thing done I suppose!" she said. "And most of the things are sorted now… it's just tying up a few loose ends."

When asked about how much input her fiancé Mark had, Michelle admitted, "He's really hands on… yeah!" before joking, "It's annoying! I didn't want him to have opinions!"

"Do you listen to him?" asked Phillip, to which Michelle quipped, "No! That's a different story."

She added, on a more serious note: "No, you know what, he's been really hands-on and he's really helped. It's been good, we've been a team."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are set to marry later this year

Michelle is set to marry her former TOWIE love later this year, after having got engaged in September 2013. The pair met at a New Year's Eve party in Dubai – the same location where Mark decided to pop the question nine months later.

Speaking about moving on from Coronation Street, Michelle, who now plays receptionist and "fun girl" Tracy, said: "I do miss Corrie every day and the people, but I thought to myself, if I didn't go when I did, I would never leave. It was a really hard decision."

"It was one of them that I got the script and thought 'this is the job that I wanted', I couldn't put the script down," she added.