Rebel Wilson secretly marries Ramona Agruma in lavish Italian wedding

Congratulations to newlyweds Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma! The couple tied the knot on 28 September 2024 in Sardinia, Italy, months earlier than their planned 2025 nuptials, according to a report in PEOPLE.

The Pitch Perfect actress kept her nuptials extremely private, marrying her bride in a secret destination wedding.

Italy holds a special place in Rebel and Ramona's hearts. Not only is it where they spent their first vacation together, but it is also the backdrop to the start of their public love story. Rebel went 'Instagram official' with her then-girlfriend in 2022, sharing a photograph from when the couple had enjoyed a romantic vacation at Hotel Cala di Volpe.

Wedding compromises

The couple had hinted that they were struggling to decide on the finer details of their wedding, choosing several different locations and having different ideas about the size of the guest list.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Back in February 2024, Rebel, 44, told Scary Mommy that she had hoped to exchange vows in her native Australia in 2025 with their daughter Royce, two, having a special role.

When asked about wedding planning, she replied: "We're just too busy with Royce and everything going on. I'm directing a movie later this year in Australia as well," referring to The Deb, for which the actress is facing a defamation lawsuit over her claims of embezzlement and inappropriate behavior towards the lead.

"So we think it'll happen next year and we're looking at some venues and trying to decide. We'll have people flying in and it's a big decision as to where to have it, how big it's gonna be, how expensive it's gonna be – all those things."

© Instagram Rebel previously said she would love Royce to be a flower girl

"We're chit-chatting, but I think next year is probably a better timing. It'd be cool for Royce to walk down the aisle and throw little flower petals. I think that would be gorgeous," she added.

Opening up about the guest list, she told People that they had to "compromise" since she wanted a lavish affair while her fiancée wanted "the opposite'.

© Daniele Venturelli The Pitch Perfect actress opened up about Ramona's family's opinion about their relationship

Some important guests they weren't sure would attend were Ramona's family members, who struggled to come to terms with the couple's same-sex relationship.

"Ramona was born in Latvia, and it's not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are," Rebel explained to Today.com. "I just think some people need a bit more time - and some people won't ever come around to it, and that's fine, and that's their decision. There are still parts of the world that aren't as accepting."

Relationship history

© Instagram The couple got engaged in Disneyland in February 2023

During an appearance on This Morning, the Bridesmaids star discussed her dating "experiment" before coming to terms with her sexuality.

"I was a late bloomer in love, so dating was something I felt very, very shy about going on dates. That's why in 2019, when I was really single I realized I needed to go on more dates," she said.

"I did my own little experiment when I dated like 50 men - not at the same time - but anyone who asked me out, I had to say, 'Yes'. I got more and more comfortable dating. I did lose my virginity late compared to a lot of people - 35 years old."

© Instagram Rebel and Ramona welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022

Rebel came out as queer in June 2022, telling her Instagram fans: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

The couple got engaged at Disneyland on Valentine's Day in 2023 and welcomed baby daughter Royce via surrogate in November.

DISCOVER: Meet the LGBTQ mums and dads and their adorable children: From Elton John to Tom Daley