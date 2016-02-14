Liberty Ross marries Jimmy Iovine in romantic beachside wedding

Congratulations are in order for Liberty Ross, who has married producer Jimmy Iovine. The couple, who have been dating for three years, tied the knot at their home in Malibu, California on Saturday.

Liberty and Jimmy reportedly invited around 300 of their friends and family to their big day, complete with a skywriting plane that spelled out their initials "J <3 L" in the sky. Guests were reportedly encouraged to wear red.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Liberty Ross has tied the knot with Jimmy Iovine

TMZ reports that the couple said their vows on the beach outside their home, and Liberty threw a gigantic garland into the ocean after their nuptials.

The low-key ceremony comes just five months after a representative for Liberty confirmed that she was engaged to her 62-year-old partner. The model had been linked to Jimmy since February 2013, shortly after she filed for divorce from her first husband Rupert Sanders – the director who had a brief affair with Kristen Stewart in the summer of 2012.

Stepping out with my Valentine of almost 30 yrs! #iovinewedding A photo posted by Oprah (@oprah) on Feb 14, 2016 at 5:37pm PST

Rupert, 44, and Kristen, 25, were pictured sharing a passionate kiss while taking a break from filming Snow White and the Huntsman, which Rupert directed and saw Kristen star as the female protagonist. Liberty also featured in the movie, playing the role of Queen Eleanor, Kristen's on-screen mother.

After the affair was made public, Rupert and Liberty, who have two children together, split. Their divorce was finalised in May 2014.

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Feb 14, 2016 at 5:38pm PST

Liberty has since spoken of how happy she is following the split, after forgiving her ex-husband for his affair.

"It's amazing what two years does," she said. "Today, I feel happier than I've ever felt, and I'm in such a great place. All of us are: my kids are great, Rupert's amazing, we have all moved on and everyone is doing really well."