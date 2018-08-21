The surprising reason Ade Adepitan postponed his wedding last year The TV presenter married Linda Harrison earlier this month

When TV star and Paralympian Ade Adepitan married his beautiful bride Linda Harrison in the magnificent surroundings of St Paul's Cathedral on 11 August, it was a dream come true. "Everyone says it's the best day of your life but it was probably better than that," the sports pundit told HELLO! exclusively of the special day. And it was definitely a case of all good things come to those who wait, as the couple were supposed to tie the knot in August last year. The bride and groom were forced to cancel their big day just a few months before tying the knot because Linda, a singer who performs under the stage name Elle Exxe, was asked to perform at V Festival.

At the time, the dedicated performer told fans at V Festival: "The venue was booked. Everything was booked. Everyone was really understanding. We've re-booked. The wedding's still on."

And now they've finally said 'I do', Ade, 45, and Linda, 28, couldn't be happier. "I said a few words rather than a speech," Linda tells us. "I told Ade that I loved him and said how important it was for me to tell him I loved him in front of all these people."

Ade added: "She looked so so beautiful. My eyes started watering, and quite a few of my friends turned their faces away as they didn't want to start crying, too."

The emotional ceremony was watched by 170 friends and family members, and guests included soprano Camilla Kerslake and her rugby union star husband Chris Robshaw, who tied the knot themselves just two months ago, in a fairytale ceremony, also exclusively covered by HELLO!. Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and TV presenter Anita Rani were also present at the spectacular ceremony, which took place in St Paul's Cathedral, the same place Prince Charles married Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981. The MBE that Ade earned in 2005 for services to disability sport gave him the right to marry at the cathedral.

