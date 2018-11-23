Flashback Friday! Lisa Armstrong poses in a wedding dress, suspenders and a tiara in unearthed video Lisa was aged just 19 in the Deuce music video

It’s no secret that before life as a talented Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist, and before being married to Ant McPartlin, Lisa Armstrong was in the hit 90s band Deuce. The quartet’s biggest tracks include I Need You, No Surrender, and Call It Love, but there was one song which had a very interesting music video - On The Bible. In the music video, Lisa can be seen wearing a mullet-style wedding dress with puff sleeves, a pair of suspenders and a tiara on top of her head - it’s very 90s!

Watch the video below...

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lisa Armstrong in Deuce music video

Thankfully, for her wedding day to Ant McPartlin eleven years later in 2006, Lisa wore a far more demure wedding dress. The couple met in 1994 at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall when Ant was performing with his pal Dec in their band PJ & Duncan, and Lisa was there performing with Deuce.

For their wedding day in July 2006 in Buckinghamshire, the couple said ‘I do’ with their close friends and family watching. For her big day Lisa wore a classic ivory wedding dress with a lace bolero over the top and she kept her jewellery simple with a diamond tennis bracelet, a delicate necklace and obviously wanted to feel like a Princess on her wedding day because she opted for a diamond tiara with her veil. Ant looked equally as sharp in a dove grey suit with a satin ivory tie.

RELATED: Lisa Armstrong makes bride's dreams come true – see the moving photo

In January 2018, it was announced the couple would be divorcing after 10 years of marriage. In a statement, Ant’s spokesman said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

“Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.”