Gina Rodriguez marries Joe LoCicero – see her TWO gorgeous wedding dresses

Congratulations are in order to Gina Rodriguez, who married her fiancé Joe LoCicero in a stunning outdoor ceremony on Saturday. The Jane the Virgin actress shared details of her big day in an Instagram post on Monday, with a beautiful video that revealed she wore not one, but two beautiful wedding dresses for the occasion.

"May 4th 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever," Gina captioned the video, which was captured by their videographers Harrison Films, and offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their wedding celebrations. For the ceremony, the bride chose not to wear a veil, and instead wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style accessorised with a delicate hair vine. Foregoing a veil showcased the back of Gina's gown to perfection – her classic and elegant slip dress featured a low cowl back and button detail with a fitted silhouette.

Gina Rodriguez married Joe LoCicero on Saturday

Meanwhile, for the evening celebrations, Gina changed into a second wedding dress that featured a daring sheer bustier top with pearl embellishment and a full skirt, perfect for dancing the night away inside their marquee wedding venue.

The actress gave one of her Jane the Virgin co-stars a leading role in her wedding; Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael, appears to have officiated the nuptials, with Gina referring to her on-screen partner as her "soul brother" in her Instagram caption.

Gina and Joe announced their engagement in August 2018 after fans spotted her engagement ring following a trip to Mexico for her birthday. The couple first met in 2016 when Joe played a stripper on Gina's hit TV show.

The 34-year-old has spoken openly about the challenges of wedding planning and previously admitted she was considering eloping due to there being "so much drama" involved. "There was a point where I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything. I just want to show up. I just want to do it. I want to say I do. I'm happy.' And then I started hearing what they wanted to do and I was like, 'Uh, I don't know about that,'" Gina told Entertainment Tonight. It looks like she had a change of heart!

