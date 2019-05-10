Greg Rutherford is engaged to girlfriend Susie Verrill - see the AMAZING ring Congratulations.....

Greg Rutherford has asked his girlfriend Susie Verrill to marry him - and she said yes! The delighted bride-to-be took to Instagram on Friday 10th May to make her happy engagement announcement, and show followers her amazing diamond engagement ring. "Finger down, best hike I've ever been on," she captioned a shot of herself hiking with a subtle addition of a ring on her wedding finger. The second video of the slide show detailed her stunning piece of jewellery.

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Rutherford introduces son Milo exclusively to HELLO!

Susie showed off her beautiful diamond ring

Olympic long-jumper has two children with his fiancee Susie - boys called Rex, nearly 2, and Milo, 4. The couple, who have been dating for years, welcomed their eldest son Milo in October 2014. Shortly afterwards, the sports star described his arrival as the "happiest day of my life." He told HELLO! Magazine: "The Olympic gold will always be the greatest thing that has ever happened to me in my athletics career, but nothing could come close to how happy I felt when I first saw Milo's lovely little face. I was crying my eyes out."

Taking to Instagram himself, the former Olympian shared the same two pictures, captioning the snaps, "Came to Phoenix, got myself a fiancé. @susiejverrill said YES!".

STORY: Greg Rutherford's partner hits back at claims she dresses son Milo 'like a girl'

The pair take to Instagram to announce most of their big family milestones - and we love reading their sweet announcements. When Susie fell pregnant for a second time, Greg shared his happy news with a funny message. "I don't see nothing wrrooonnng, with a little bump and gr... Oh me and @susiejverrill are absolutely thrilled to announce we'll be having our second son in July," he joked. "Milo can't wait to share all the toys he doesn't like/want with his little brother and likes to ask us daily if he's 'got his own tools?' Yes son, like all good newborns, we're expecting him to arrive screwdriver and hammer in hand. #CreatorOfBoys #HELP #HELPME#PLEASEHELPME."