A look back at Rochelle and Marvin Humes' stunning wedding! See the exclusive pictures The couple tied the knot on 27 July 2012

Pop's favourite couple Marvin Humes and Rochelle Wiseman tied the knot on 27 July 2012, and HELLO! was lucky enough to attend their beautiful nuptials. It was a magical day filled with laughter, a fair few tears, family, friends, great food and, of course, fantastic music! From the goosebump-inducing gospel choir that serenaded guests during the champagne reception with songs that included the JLS and Saturdays hits, to surprise late-night performances from famous guests such as Olly Murs, Alexandra Burke and members of the bride's and groom's own bands - it was certainly an incredible party. Let's look back at the couple's special day...

There were 250 guests who filled the magnificent Orangery at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace were blown away by how incredible the bride looked. The singer looked chic and elegant in a stunning strapless Vera Wang silk gown; the delicate ruffled train of which moved so exquisitely when she walked, trailed by the finest full- length veil. "I felt so nervous and I really wanted Marvin to turn around because that would have calmed me down, seeing his face," Rochelle, 23, then told us afterwards. "When Paul, my uncle, came for me just before the ceremony, I'd got so emotional. He told me he was amazed by how beautiful I looked, but it was the way he looked at me that threw me. It was such a sweet look."

MORE: Marvin and Rochelle Humes celebrate 5th wedding anniversary with beautiful photos

"All my bridesmaids saw and heard what he said to me and they were in tears, too. It was so moving, so even before I got to the aisle, my emotions were all over the place." Marvin, 27, added: "When I walked into that room and saw all the people Rochelle and I love sitting there, it was such an intense emotion, like nothing I've ever felt before. Then, when the music started up and I knew Rochelle had arrived, I was desperate to turn around and look at her. We hadn't spoken all day and had spent the previous night apart. I'd missed her and I couldn't wait to see her. But so many people had said to me that I shouldn't turn around – that it was unlucky. Even my mum told me not to.

"Then, when I looked to my left and she was there... Oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything ... She was absolutely stunning." After the registrar's greeting, groomsman Leon Humes, Marvin's elder brother and father of pageboy Harvey-Lee, four, and flower girl Ruby, two, gave the first of two readings. Just prior, Rochelle had been preceded up the aisle by her matron of honour and close friend Laura Prats, pageboy Harvey-Lee, her 11-year-old cousin Ria Ince, her younger sister Emily Wiseman, family friends Aimee and Lucy Ford-King, Marvin's cousin Sandra Sheikh, friend and The Only Way Is Essex star Georgina Dorsett and fellow Saturdays Frankie Sandford, Mollie King, Vanessa White and Una Healy, all of whom looked sensational in their black satin Pia Michi crystal-encrusted gowns.

STORY: Rochelle Humes shows off baby bump in striking picture

Next it was bandmate and bridesmaid Una's turn to give a reading, her soft Irish accent bringing a special melodic charm to the popular On Your Wedding Day. "Rochelle and I went through the whole wedding preparation process together and I felt so lucky to have one of my best friends by my side at such a special time, revealed Una, 30, who'd married England rugby union star Ben Foden the previous month. Like Rochelle, she'd had her Saturdays bandmates as bridesmaids. "It was an incredible honour to be asked to do a reading on her big day, too," added Una.

But the emotion of the day really took hold for Rochelle as she and Marvin exchanged vows. Members of the congregation dabbed their eyes as she paused a few times to compose herself when she spoke of her love for and commitment to the man standing before her. As for Marvin, he’d decided to make the most of the occasion and opted for not one, but two rings. "The thing is, I don’t usually wear rings at all, so I thought, ‘Why not really go for it?’ So I did and got two," he told HELLO! before the wedding. "One’s a traditional platinum band, engraved with our initials and the wedding date and that will be my main wedding ring. Then I’ve got a blinged-up diamond baguette for if I go out somewhere special."

Loading the player...

As she slipped Marvin’s ring on his finger and pledged herself to him, Rochelle’s voice faltered. "It just hit me, what we were saying to each other. It was all so overwhelming, I couldn’t stop myself from crying," she shared. "I looked at Marvin and his eyes were glassy. I kept thinking he might go too, but he held it down." Following the signing of the register, the wedding party left the Orangery to Mendelssohn's Wedding March. With their guests following close behind, the newlyweds made their way across the grand courtyards of Blenheim to the Great Hall for a drinks reception with champagne, cocktails and canapés, including Thai fish cakes with a peanut dip and Cornish crab and saffron blinis.

It was time for the speeches and toasts following the reception breakfast. First up was Rochelle’s mum Rosalind, who paid an emotional tribute to her daughter before declaring her delight that her family and Marvin’s had been joined together. Next came Paul Ince, the main male influence in Rochelle’s life in the absence of her father, with whom she has had little contact. The former England captain declared that the day ranked among the proudest of his life.

MORE: A look at the best celebrity weddings

Last to speak was the groom, who began by paying tribute to his bride – "my beautiful new wife, Mrs Rochelle Humes... I don’t think I’ll ever tire of saying that," he smiled. He added a quip about the couple’s physical similarities – so often remarked upon – revealing that Rochelle had dreamt about her wedding day for 20 years. "But when she did, I doubt she imagined it would be with a groom who looked just like her, only with short hair," he said. After thanking those closest to him for their support and friendship – including his JLS bandmates – Marvin finished by relating how he and Rochelle had first got together, after JLS and the Saturdays were on the same bill at a show in Ireland.

Rochelle and Marvin today! At the TV BAFTAs in 2019

"We chatted until 6am – even though we had to be up at 8am – and my life changed for ever," he recalled. "She made me work for three months to get a date, but it was worth every minute. She is my soulmate, my best friend, my wife and the mother of my children." He added: "Rochelle, I’ll be faithful and true to you for ever, so thank you for allowing me to be your husband." For their first dance, the newlyweds had chosen Emeli Sandé’s This Is Where I Sleep. “The lyrics are so beautiful, it makes me cry every time,” explained, while Marvin agreed: "It’s our song." So what was it that they were most looking forward to about married life? "I’m looking forward to everything,” said Marvin. “We’ve made no secret of the fact that we want to have kids and although I don’t think it will happen for a couple of years, we’re already looking for a new house, somewhere big enough to raise our family."

"Rochelle makes me a better person, I think,” he told us. “She’s so loving and selfless – she always puts other people before herself. She’s incredible to be around. I don’t feel complete now unless I’m with her. Whenever we’re apart, I can’t wait to get back to her because it’s like a part of me is missing." His bride added: "What I admire most about Marvin is that he’s so calm and laid back; I need that because I’m the opposite. I could tell him the worst thing in the world that I’d done and he’d reassure me everything was going to be okay. I can rely on him for anything – he really looks after me and makes me feel so nurtured and loved. He’s everything I ever wanted in a husband and I’m looking forward to us spending the rest of our lives together."