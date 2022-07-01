Rochelle Humes begins second hen party in unexpected bridal white outfit The TV star is jetting abroad for her hen

Rochelle Humes may have chosen to host her original hen party in London, alongside her The Saturdays bandmate Una Healy, but she appears to be jetting abroad for round two of her celebrations.

The This Morning star knows exactly how to nail airport chic, donning an all-white ensemble as she enjoyed a glass of Prosecco ahead of her flight. "Wish me luck…" she wrote, adding: "#itsmyhenAGAIN." Rochelle opted for white cuffed trousers, which she teamed with a black and white striped crop top that highlighted her toned abs. To keep warm, she layered an oversized cream shirt over the top and accessorised with a matching hat and a small white handbag, while she wheeled the rest of her belongings in a black suitcase.

It's not clear what Rochelle's friends have in store for her, but it's likely to be very different from her 2012 celebrations. While her then-fiance Marvin enjoyed an eight-day stag do in Las Vegas, Rochelle was spotted enjoying some relaxation time in Champneys Tring Health Resort alongside Frankie Sandford, Vanessa White, Mollie King and Myleene Klass.

Rochelle revealed she was heading on her second hen party

Rochelle's admission that she is heading on her second hen do comes shortly after she hinted that the pair may renew their wedding vows on their anniversary, which falls on 27 July. "10 years ago in July… Ready to do it all over again…" she wrote on her Instagram Stories, next to a photo of the couple on their wedding day at the Orangery at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace.

The This Morning star rocked a white outfit

Rochelle walked hand-in-hand with her new husband as they made their way up the aisle after exchanging vows. The beautiful bride wore a strapless white Vera Wang gown with a corset-style top, a fitted silhouette and a fishtail skirt, while Marvin opted for black trousers, a white blazer and a bow tie.

The doting mum-of-three – who shares Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake with Marvin – previously revealed she would not rule out getting married for a second time. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Rochelle was asked if she has any wedding day regrets.

Rochelle and Marvin on their first wedding day at Blenheim Palace

She named some of her favourite memories and added: "I think what’s different is that people change in your life. There are people in my life now that I'm so close to and they weren't at my wedding. There are people that I would have as a bridesmaid now who weren't there at the time."

Rochelle continued: "I think we might just do it again next year on a smaller scale. Let's just do it, why not? It’s a big milestone isn’t it, 10 years?"

