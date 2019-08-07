Corrie bride-to-be Faye Brookes rocks a wedding dress ahead of big day to Gareth Gates It isn't long until she walks down the aisle for real!

She's been busy planning her wedding to Gareth Gates for the past few months, and on Tuesday Faye Brookes gave a glimpse at what she may look like on her big day as she donned a wedding dress during a night out at FriendsFest.

The Coronation Street actress channelled her inner Rachel Green at the event, dedicated to the hit US sitcom, and put on a white puff-sleeve wedding dress over her outfit, while her friends were transformed into her bridesmaids.

Faye's night out comes as she starts a new chapter in both her professional and personal life, after filming her final scenes as Kate Connor in the soap just a few weeks ago. The 31-year-old has also been preparing to tie the knot with her long-term partner Gareth, and has promised that their wedding will be "epic".

The couple have already asked Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly to conduct their wedding ceremony, who they are close friends with after she worked as Gareth's manager for several years at the beginning of his career.

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth’s godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we’d had a glass of champagne – said: ‘Let’s ask her.’ And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

Proving her love of Friends, Faye joked that they had taken inspiration from Chandler and Monica’s wedding in the sitcom when asking Kelly to get ordained, adding: "I was saying how I’d love it if one of our best friends married us, and Kelly’s like our ringleader. She’s our queen! She’ll make it funny because she’s hilarious, and so warm."

