Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes call off engagement after seven years together The couple planned to wed in 2020

Gareth Gates and his fiancée Faye Brookes have reportedly called off their engagement. According to The Sun, the couple, who have dated on and off for seven years, had already chosen the venue but deep down, Faye felt their relationship wasn't right. HELLO! has contacted the couple's spokespeople for comment.

Amid the reports, ex-Coronation Street actress Faye has been taking to Instagram to share a slew of motivational posts, including one that reads, "Gut feelings are guardian angels" and another that says: "Remember that you've made it through even your worst days." An additional post read: "You're about to overcome something you've been dealing with. Your mind and heart will be at peace again. Be patient with yourself."

Faye has been sharing quotes on Instagram

Another quote said, "Don't be afraid to start over again" while a lengthy post noted "these few days may feel challenging or even disorientating – especially around your identity and relationships". It continued: "Can I face the fear of letting go of any superficial part of my identity?" Gareth, meanwhile, appears to be on a holiday in Las Palmas, Spain. The Pop Idol singer shared a photo of himself working out in his hotel gym with the caption: "Current situation: abs and arms."

Gareth, 35, popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Faye, 31, in New York over New Year's. The couple had split just three months before, but quickly reconciled weeks later. Gareth and Faye had been planning their 2020 wedding and had even enlisted their best friend Kelly, Holly Willoughby's sister, to officiate. Kelly worked as Gareth's manager for several years at the beginning of his career.

The couple got engaged over New Year's Eve

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth's godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we'd had a glass of champagne – said: 'Let's ask her.' And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

The bride-to-be also said she's been using Pinterest to make plans for her wedding, saying: "Oh, I have been dreaming about this for so long that in my head I have so many ideas! Pinterest is my best friend right now. I'm on that thing every day. I'm like: 'Yep, love that!' I definitely would like a very epic kind of day. I'm only doing this once so I'm doing it right. Go big or go home! Gareth and I are very, very similar in that sense."

