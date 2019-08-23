Meet Laura Wasser, the Hollywood divorce lawyer who's worked with every star from Liam Hemsworth to Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian That's quite the client roster…

Following the news that Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, attention has turned to another name on the court papers published on Thursday - that of Laura Wasser, A-list divorce lawyer extraordinaire. We're not joking - Laura has worked on some of the most memorable celebrity splits over the past ten years, from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Her other famous clients include Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner and Britney Spears, to name a few. Woah.

Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser

Laura has been practicing family law for 20 years and works for her father's firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. It's all a bit Suits, isn't it? The 51-year-old even has a loyal following on social media and hosts a podcast called Divorce Sucks, which has featured guests including Khloe Kardashian, Anna Faris and Kris Jenner.

MORE: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to celebrate second wedding - all the details

Liam's divorce papers were filed by Laura on Wednesday, and were quickly picked up by the US press - she has previously revealed that clerks at the LA courts will frequently leak information on her high-profile cases as a matter of course. "I will sometimes send a runner to court to get something stamped and then bring it back to me, and it will turn up on TMZ before I've even got it back from court," she once told Grazia.

She has taken on Liam Hemsworth as a client

She also revealed some of her secrecy tactics, adding: "I'll file right before a holiday weekend, or on Christmas Eve - whatever I can do to minimise the exposure, I will."

MORE: The surprising royal connection behind Cressida Bonas' stunning engagement ring

Some of the services Laura offers include a private judge, who can be hired for $1000 an hour - they will come to the office or a conference room, meaning star divorcers can avoid appearing in court entirely. "They are often retired judges, who have a lot of experience, and can mediate, or tell a couple what will likely happen if they do go to court," she said. "If the judge makes a ruling, it will eventually get submitted to the court for filing, so it will be public eventually, but it saves time and money."

Who knew? As far as Liam and Miley go, the pair have maintained an amicable front, with Liam speaking out only to say he wishes his ex-wife "health and happiness". It's thought the couple had a prenup agreement to split their profits during the marriage, and therefore proceedings will be short and simple.