Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling to 'marry this weekend' – details The couple announced their engagement in August 2018

Ellie Goulding and her fiancé Caspar Jopling are reportedly set to tie the knot on Saturday 31 August at North Yorkshire's lavish stately home Castle Howard. Wedding preparations appeared to be well underway on Wednesday, with photos appearing to show around 50 staff members busy at work erecting marquees, teepees, and a stage for the couples rumoured festival-themed celebrations.

In the photos obtained by Mail Online, two huge marquees were seen standing either side of the ground's Atlas Fountain, while a selection of tents and teepees were set up in the estate's Rose Garden. There were further hints that Ellie and Caspar will throw a festival-themed party as portable toilets were spotted being delivered onto the site, suggesting that the reception will mainly take place outside in the grounds.

Ellie and Caspar appear to be having a lavish reception

Ellie and her art dealer beau are thought to have a star-studded guestlist for their nuptials, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The sisters - who are known to be close pals with the singer - will reportedly attend the Yorkshire nuptials alongside their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, according to The Sun. Ellie has maintained close relationships with members of the royal family for years and has even reportedly invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to her special day - of course, she performed at the couple's royal wedding back in 2011. The Love Me Like You Do singer was also a guest at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018.

Caspar and Ellie announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

Ellie and Caspar are good friends with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The couple were first linked in April 2017. Speaking of the happy surprise in May, Ellie said on The Jonathan Ross Show: "I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to. I think he got a bit over-excited and proposed the week before he was planning."

She said of the sweet moment: "We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 (pieces). Anyway I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason." Ellie did later reveal, however, that she asked Caspar to propose for a second time after he didn’t get down on one knee!"

