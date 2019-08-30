The surprising connection Ellie Goulding's wedding has with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's The singer is marrying Caspar Jopling on 31 August

Ellie Goulding is set to tie the knot on Saturday, and she and her art-dealer beau Caspar Jopling have a truly lavish day planned out courtesy of the same events company that organised the wedding receptions of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and even Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

After exchanging vows at York Minster, Ellie and Caspar will be treating their wedding guests to a festival-themed reception 30 minutes away on the beautiful grounds of Castle Howard and the whole day has been put together by none other than Fait Accompli, one of the world's leading international event organisers.

Ellie and beau Caspar Jopling will tie the knot on Saturday

Despite Fait Accompli's discretion, back in September 2018 Vogue reported that they have helped bring several royal wedding receptions to life, including those of Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held their reception at Buckingham Palace, and it was Ellie herself who sang a beautiful rendition of Elton John's Your Song for their first dance, perhaps that was the moment she set her heart on Fait Accompli?

Meghan and Harry enjoying beautiful fireworks at their wedding reception, no doubt arranged by Fait Accompli

Harry and Meghan held their reception at Frogmore House, where guests reportedly danced to DJ Idris Elba's song choices, laughed as James Corden dressed up as King Henry VIII and enjoyed an outdoor fireworks display.

Pippa's wedding reception was also organised by Fait Accompli. It's reported that guests were also treated to a fireworks display and a flypast by a Spitfire plane. Very impressive!

Fait Acompli is based in Central London and has been hailed as one of the world's leading event planners. The company was said to be a favourite of Princess Diana's, and she often called on Fait Accompli to help organise gala events at Buckingham Palace.

