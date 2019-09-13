We think Rochelle Humes just wore the ideal budget wedding dress Brides-on-a-budget, take note...

We don't know about you, but we loved seeing the This Morning cast head to Highclere Castle - AKA the location Downton Abbey was filmed. Everyone was dressed in formal gear - from Phillip's three-piece tweed suit to Holly's 1920's style Whistles dress; everyone looked incredible. Our favourite outfit though, had to be Rochelle Humes's frock. The former Saturdays singer donned a stunning white silk dress by Ghost - a brand which is known for their bridal wear. Styled by Amber Jackson, her silk 'Ceilia' dress may not have been in the wedding section on the brand's website, but we really think it should be. Cut on the bias and made from ivory satin, it had tie-detail around the collar and cuffs and was made in a flowing midi length. It's so pretty - and not to mention flattering. How amazing would this look as a wedding dress?Just add some sparkly shoes and you'd be ready to say 'I do'. Plus, it's priced at £165, so amazing for brides looking to save money on their big day.

We loved Rochelle's white silk dress

Taking to Instagram, Rochelle marvelled over the fabulous day of filming on set - and said: Well that was a surreal morning. @thismorning live from Downton Abbey, to be honest I can't believe they let me upstairs!" Fans flocked to the comments section to praise her frock. One follower wrote: "Stunning! This dress is amazing." Another added "You look so elegant!"

SHOP: £165, Ghost

Rochelle and Marvin Humes tied the knot in July 2012 at Blenheim Palace, and the singer had her Saturdays bandmates as bridesmaids. Rochelle chose a stunning strapless Vera Wang silk gown; which was close-fitting, featured a corseted off-the-shoulder neckline and an incredible bombastic, fishtail hem.

MORE: Holly Willoughby rocks Downton Abbey glam in ladylike Whistles dress

She also added a full-length tulle veil. "I felt so nervous, and I really wanted Marvin to turn around because that would have calmed me down, seeing his face," Rochelle said at the time. Aww!

READ: Want your flower girl to look like Princess Charlotte? You need to see this

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.