Inside Hilary Duff's once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon safari with Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is getting married life off to the best start with a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in Africa. The Lizzie McGuire actress and her husband Matthew Koma are taking a safari honeymoon where they have already seen the big five of lions, rhinos, leopards, elephant and Cape buffalo – and luckily for her fans, she's taking them along for the ride.

The 32-year-old has been unable to resist sharing photos and videos from their trip on Instagram, showing close-up footage of the animals in their natural territory. "Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn't get better than this…" she captioned one photo, which showed herself and Matthew having a drink while looking out at the scenery.

Hilary Duff is on honeymoon in South Africa with her husband Matthew Koma

However, it appears she has been missing her two children – Luca, seven, and one-year-old Banks – during their time away from home, and posted on Monday that she is "trying my best to stay present and enjoy this once in a lifetime adventure" on their trip. The actress also admitted she felt guilty to be on safari in Africa while Australia has been so badly devastated by fire, writing: "It's a strange feeling of guilt to be enjoying my honeymoon in South Africa in a similar landscape where the animals are healthy and free and such devastating circumstances for others occurring at the same moment."

She continued: "Homes burned, people displaced and unfortunately some lives lost. @matthewkoma and I are coming up with a number that we feel comfortable with to donate and will keep you posted on that. Please do what you can."

Hilary has been sharing photos from their honeymoon on Instagram

Hilary and Matthew married at their home in Los Angeles on 20 December, where the bride looked stunning in a bespoke wedding dress created by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite fashion designers, Jenny Packham. She has since shared several photos from their intimate nuptials on Instagram, saying it was "the most magical day into night with the one that I love".

