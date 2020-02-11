Hailey Bieber says Justin made little contribution to wedding planning The pair tied the knot in September

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber had two weddings: one secret ceremony in Manhattan and another a celebration with family and friends in South Carolina. The second was set on a luxury waterfront resort, and included an extensive guestlist of 154 famous faces and four dress changes for Hailey, but apparently Justin had little involvement in planning.

Hailey wore a custom-made dress by Virgil Abloh for Off-White

In the latest episode of Justin’s YouTube series, Seasons, released on Monday, Hailey said: “He is not very involved to be honest. I think he just trusts my vision.”

“He tried the cakes, he helped pick out color schemes, he looked at all the vision boards and said ‘this looks cool’.”

Hailey and Justin hosted their second wedding ceremony at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina

Justin concurred: “Hailey was involved in pretty much all of the decision making as far as the wedding was concerned. I basically just showed up.” But there was one thing he did have an opinion on: flower arrangements. On the topic of blooms for the wedding table, Justin said: “I was like, 'How are we supposed to eat with these flowers in my damn face?'"

Hailey and Justin supplied jewel-encrusted champagne bottles

Hailey, meanwhile, enlisted the help of wedding planner Mindy Weiss who has planned weddings for the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Sofia Vergara as well as several parties for the Kardashians and Jenners, to help secure everything from jewel-encrusted champagne bottles to personalised T-shirts as a gift for guests. Though such precision wasn’t the reason for waiting a year after their first nuptials to stage the second.

"We wanted to move in together, and we didn't believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married," Hailey says. "Moving in together and living together, and getting to share space with each other and just keep learning more about each other, just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married."

