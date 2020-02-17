The big change Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer is making ahead of wedding to Michael Lewis She will be undertaking an Orthodox conversion

Princess Diana’s model niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is set to convert to Judaism ahead of her marriage with Jewish fashion tycoon and millionaire Michael Lewis.

Lady Kitty Spencer got engaged to 60-year-old Michael, chair of fashion company the Foschini Group which owns several high street shops including Whistles and Phase Eight, in December during a trip to Michael’s hometown in South Africa. It’s believed that the pair have been dating since August 2018, while Kitty was first spotted at his London mansion last summer.

Now, according to the Times, Kitty will be undertaking an Orthodox conversion and is already ‘taking religious instruction’ in preparation for her marriage to Michael. This kind of conversion will require her to observe the Sabbath- the bible of Jewish faith, as well as follow Jewish dietary laws including cutting out pork and shellfish.

This will be the second marriage for Michael, who already has three children from his previous relationship that Kitty will become stepmother to.

As for her own family, Kitty has previously spoken out about not being ready to start her own family.

“I can see myself having children at some point,” she told the Daily Mail.

“But I’m only in my 20s. I do have my friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time.”

Kitty and Michael are yet to reveal any wedding plans, but we’re predicting that celebrations will take place in South Africa where Michael was born, while Kitty’s cousins Prince William and Prince Harry are likely to be on the guestlist.

