X Factor choreographer Brian Friedman has worked with everyone from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Cher. He’s also taken on the role of dance producer in America’s Got Talent and the Eurovision Song Contest, and took part in the 2015 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Now, the star has announced that he is married to American entrepreneur Daniel Brown.

Brian posted a video of the couple on Instagram after the ceremony

Brian took to Instagram to share the news yesterday with the caption: “@dannypbrown #Forever 02.20.2020.”

He followed it with a video of the couple wearing matching cream suits and ties with white shirts, showing the pair in a car post-ceremony and Brian saying, “Hi, Mr Daniel Porter Friedman. We married. He put a ring on it.”

And what an impressive ring it was. The pair gifted each other identical Cartier designs featuring more diamonds than we can count.

Brian and Daniel tied the knot with matching Cartier rings

As for the venue, the pair tied the knot at the luxurious Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara. They are yet to share many photos of the event, but they did unveil their cake on Instagram Stories – a two tier monochrome style with matching cream roses, and cutting knives complete with glitter handles.

Brian posted a photo of the wedding cake on Instagram Stories

Brian and Daniel met in Hollywood after they were both stood-up by friends at dinner, and the pair announced their plans for marriage in an interview in 2015, though Brian didn’t believe it would ever be possible since same-sex marriage was illegal in the US for so long.

“It was impossible for gay men or women to do what their straight brothers and sisters were doing, so the idea of walking down the aisle never seemed worth thinking about,” he told Attitude magazine.

He went on to say that once they did get wed, they would like celebrations to be private and low-key, and it looks like that’s exactly what they were.

