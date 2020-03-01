This is the hotel where the Love Is Blind cast stayed in Mexico - see all the photos Stay in the romantic couple's retreat in Mexico...

Fans of Love Island have surely come across Netflix show Love Is Blind which promises to be their new dating reality TV fix. Begging the question 'Is love truly blind?', the show centres around a number of single people who get to know one another through a wall and eventually get engaged based on their emotional connection before later meeting one another in person. Aside from the fabulous entertainment, the show also gave viewers a peek inside a luxury Mexican hotel where the new couples got to know each other - and we're obsessed!

The luxurious resort has several pools. Credit: Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Grand Velas Riviera Maya is a five-star resort located in Playa Del Carmen overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Not only does it offer three unique suites - including the Zen Grand suites in the jungle, the family-friendly Ambassador suites and the ocean-view Grand Class suites - but it even has a Love Is Blind experience.

The Grand Class suites have a Jacuzzi and rain shower. Credit: Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Fans of the show can get a taste of what the contestants experienced with a romantic stay in one of the Grand Class suites including sparkling wine and truffles, $50 spa credit and a delicious dinner. From the private plunge pool overlooking the sea to the Jacuzzi tub and rain shower in the bathroom and the 42-inch plasma TV, we can't think of a better way to immerse yourself in the show. Plus, you can relax in the knowledge that nobody is filming your relationship!

Some of the contestants reunited for a VIP viewing party

Considering the series was filmed back in 2018, the contestants had to ensure they did not post any pictures of themselves with or without their partners on social media to prevent spoilers. Lauren Speed, however, recently shared a video of herself holding a drink around the pool area, which she likely got from one of the five signature restaurants and beachfront bistros at the resort.

The Grand Velas Riviera Maya also posted a teaser video of the hotel featured in the show on Instagram, and it's safe to say we don't need any more encouragement to embark on a luxury holiday.

