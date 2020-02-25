James Middleton will front a new documentary about dogs and their impact on mental health, The Sun has reported. In the past, the 32-year-old has spoken out about the positive impact his pet dogs have had on his mental health, and now James will explore the close bond he has with his beloved pets on camera. The documentary helmed by James, who is the younger brother of The Duchess of Cambrige, will be titled James Middleton's Super Dogs and according to The Sun will "follow him talking to others who are suffering and looking at how a dog can impact your mood and depression".

The paper adds: "Mental health is a topic very close to both James' and his sister's hearts, and he credits his dogs with helping him out of his darkest days."

James is outspoken when it comes to his dogs and his mental health

James has become so attached to his pet dogs that he won't agree to do interviews without them present. The entrepreneur made the revelation in November when discussing a recent interview with Vanity Fair Spain, writing on Instagram: "Every interview I agree to my one request is to bring a dog or 2 or 3,4,5 – they give me the courage to speak openly, freely and without fear of judgment especially when I talk about my experience with depression. Every 40 seconds someone takes their own life because of depression. This statistic scares me. It’s a big factor in why I talk openly about depression and will continue to do so. Ella and Mabel accompanied me on a wonderful day out with @vanityfairspain – thank you for translating my words so carefully."

What's more, in September James walked the GQ Awards red carpet with a very special plus one – his adorable spaniel Ella, who is also James' therapy dog. James shared a snap of him and Ella at the ceremony, and captioned his post: "I think I should win the award for the best date for the GQ Men of The Year awards."

