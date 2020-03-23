Princess Diana's astrologer says these are the worst dates to get engaged in 2020 Your wedding has its very own horoscope

Your horoscope is determined by your birth chart, which reveals where the planets are when you come onto earth. The same concept applies to your wedding: astrologers look at the position of the planets at the time that you start to plan or consider a wedding, and use this to reveal when would be best to propose or to hold your ceremony. Princess Diana's former astrologer Debbie Frank has already shared the best and worst wedding dates for 2020 and the best engagement dates for 2020, and now, Debbie has uncovered the worst dates to pop the question this year.

SEE: Coronavirus shattered my wedding but taught me a valuable lesson

The first period she advises against is 12 May – 24 June. During this time, Venus, the planet of love is in retrograde (moving backwards away from earth) and Debbie says that, "Decisions and relationships made during this time period are subject to reversals and complications." In simpler terms, it means that you or your partner, or both, are likely to be feeling a lot less romantic.

The position of the planets can determine how romantic you feel

Debbie then revealed 17 June – 12 July as the next time frame to avoid proposing in. Here, the communication planet Mercury is in retrograde, which Debbie says could "distort the smooth flow which is needed for a perfect marriage proposal and acceptance". You or your partner will be less understanding of any need to compromise, and you may feel more frustrated or impatient with your other half. It's key to note that it might not actually be any fault of your partner, it may just be that you are struggling to think or communicate as clearly as you usually do.

SEE: Are Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi meant to be? Astrologer Debbie Frank reveals all

The last period that Debbie says would be wise to avoid is 13 October – 3 November, when Debbie says Mercury will go into retrograde for a second time this year.

Whether or not you or your partner are intending on popping the question on these dates, Debbie's insight may also provide a useful explanation for any unexpected feelings you might run into this year. If you decide to go ahead with one of the dates above and your partner declines, perhaps it's because Venus or Mercury is in retrograde and you can try again at a later date. Likewise, if your partner gets down on one knee and you aren't feeling it but don't understand why, maybe the position of the planets will help you understand.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.