The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and Meghan's close friend Jessica Mulroney has found a unique way to mark the occasion – by releasing a new bridal collection. The stylist, whose children all played a role in Meghan's bridal party, has teamed up with loungewear label Smash + Tess to create a limited-edition collection of rompers and onesies especially for brides and grooms-to-be.

The collection will launch online on Tuesday and aims to help couples to celebrate and share their engagement news in a fun way, and no doubt it won't be long until we see some Instagram engagement announcements featuring these fun designs.

Jessica Mulroney is launching a new line of loungewear for brides and grooms

"I wanted to create an inclusive bridal collection with Smash + Tess. It doesn't matter who proposed or to whom – a proposal should always be celebrated," Jessica said. "These rompers are made for all shapes, sizes, genders, and especially made for all the LOVE. Wear them in comfort and wear them knowing love always finds a way."

The designs are available as either jersey onesies or dungaree-style 'romperalls' printed with the phrases: "I do Crew", "Bride", "I asked…" and "I said yes!" The six-piece collection costs between $129 and $139 (£106 - £114), and while Smash + Tess is based in North America, they do still ship orders internationally. However, they note that you will be responsible for all duties, taxes and customs charges on international orders.

Jessica's children played a role in Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Jessica has worked in the wedding industry for some time, and recently worked on the Netflix weddings series, I Do, Redo, which provided couples with the opportunity for a second chance at their wedding day after it didn't go to plan first time around.

The 40-year-old also played a key role in the royal wedding, as she joined the Duchess of Cambridge on the steps of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to guide the young bridal party – including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Jessica's children Brian, John and Ivy – inside.

