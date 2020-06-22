This artist can transform your wedding photos and turn them into sparkly masterpieces Artist Lillie Bernie can bling up anyone's favourite photo…

If you love a bit of sparkle and shine you're going to love finding out about model-slash-artist Lillie Bernie. The 26-year-old London-based artist has used lockdown as an opportunity to add a little shimmer to her customers' favourite photos, and the results are sensational.

"I have had the idea for the glitter prints for over a year now, but it was during lockdown that allowed me the time to put the idea into practice," she told us from her studio in between commissions. "I love working on images that capture really special moments."

Photo: Olivia Edwards-Silk aka Lust Living

It's for that reason Lillie's photos have proved to be very popular with those who want to jazz up their wedding photos. She told us: "Brides love the prints either as presents for friends, or partners. The prints work really well on wedding dresses as it brings them to life and makes the photo feel even more magical. Whether it’s a first dance at a wedding or a smaller more candid moment, I feel so honoured being able to enhance people’s memories through my art."

Photo: Gemma Alster

The photos really are a masterpiece - sparkling from every angle, giving the image a new lease of life. They're almost fizzing with excitement. Lilly's glitter prints have been spotted all over Instagram thanks to a whole host of Instagram stars sharing their delight.

RELATED: Wall art ideas that will transform your bare walls into a work of art

"I loved making influencer Amelia Liana's print as it was a large piece and the picture just looked so gorgeous," she says. "I also loved creating a print for Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and Youtuber Jack Maynard for both of their new homes. I have also created prints for both Philippa and Sarah from WeAreTwinset. Philippa chose a photo from her wedding to celebrate her anniversary and Sarah chose an image of her family that was taken during lockdown which was really special."

Photo: Philippa Ross from WeAreTwinset

The photos are all black and while, but will Lilly ever move on to colour? "Never say never," she said. "I love working in black and white as I think the white paint and the diamonds work really well together on a black and white image, and makes it feel more special. For now, I am going to keep it this way."

MORE: Pinterest reveals the top interiors trends for this year

Life as a model AND an artist hasn't always been so easy. "Over the past couple of years I have spoken to a few galleries for representation and they've said to me 'You can't be an artist and a model.. no one will take you seriously!' At first I found this difficult to come to terms with as I don’t think anyone should be pigeonholed but this gave me the idea to create art through modelling. I asked a close friend, who is also a model, if I could organise a photoshoot with her, and make her shine like a diamond. I was then able to paint on top of the images and this is how the idea was created."

Lillie showing off her skills in front of the camera

But life as a model and an artist aren't too dis-similar - rejection features in both worlds. "Being an artist is not an easy road, you are constantly faced with rejection," Lillie says. "Luckily, modelling prepared me for this! You've just got to be persistent and stick with it because your strengths will allow you to get where you want to be."

To find out more about Lillie's prints, and how to order, visit lilliebernie.com and check out her Instagram page @lilliebernie.