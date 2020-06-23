Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor tied the knot in June 2018 at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, and on Tuesday, Hugo shared an unseen photo of the couple at their wedding reception. The post came in honour of the second anniversary of their wedding celebrations, and featured Millie and Hugo kissing outside of the venue. Hugo captioned the photo, "True romance. Happy second wedding anniversary my darling. Love you always."

The couple officially married at Chelsea Town Hall a few days before their reception, and while Millie is yet to share a post to mark the anniversary of their main celebrations, she did upload a photo of the couple after their formal nuptials. It showed Millie and Hugo kissing at the bottom of the stairs, and Millie wrote, "2 years ago! Love you more each day @hugotaylorlondon #mylobsterforlife."

Millie and Hugo's fellow Made In Chelsea star and friend Oliver Proudlock commented on the post with two heart emojis, while Caggie Dunlop, Millie's childhood friend who also starred in the Channel 4 reality series, added, "Love this you two!."

Millie and Hugo invited HELLO! magazine as guests to their wedding and in an interview, Millie said, "The whole day has felt like an out of body experience. Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life. It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand." Hugo added, "I've never been happier."

Two years on and the couple are still blissfully in love, and welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Grace in May 2020. Speaking of the new stage in their life, Millie told us, "We've been on cloud nine, it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness."

Hugo concurred: "Sienna has turned our world upside down. It's like first love all over again – that wondrous feeling of excitement, joy and endless possibility for the future. I can't wait to watch her grow."

