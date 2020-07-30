Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in June, but they've only just managed to escape for a romantic night away without their children.

The former Strictly star shared a peek inside their luxury break on Instagram on Thursday, revealing the couple had spent the night at a luxury hotel and spa in Mallorca.

Sharing snaps of their beautiful surroundings and delicious-looking food, Brendan also posted an intimate photo of his wife enjoying a soak in a huge bathtub.

Captioning the photos, the dad-of-two wrote: "A little peek into our beautiful wedding anniversary night away last week to @sonbrull. A truly beautiful hotel and spa that is well worth a visit here in beautiful #mallorca."

Brendan and Zoe exchanged vows on 26 June 2010 in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. The couple's wedding took place at St Nicholas's parish church, a 13th-century building in Nether Winchendon, Buckinghamshire.

The former Strictly pro was joined by fellow stars from the show, including Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Marking their tenth anniversary on social media last month Brendan paid tribute to his wife by sharing a gorgeous picture of her on their wedding day.

"Happy wedding anniversary to this incredible woman! 10 years baby. What a day it was, what a happy life we have and what a beautiful family we have created. Love you @thezoec #wedding #10yearanniversary #marriage," the 44-year-old wrote alongside a black and white picture of Zoe walking on her own whilst wearing her gorgeous wedding dress.

Zoe also marked the special day by sharing a current picture of her and her husband. "Thanks for a lovely few days and an incredible 10 years my darling @brendancoleinsta. Who woulda thunk it hey?!" she wrote alongside it.

She added: "Seems like yesterday that we said "I do" but look how far we've come. Two incredible bubbas and lots of adventures later. Here's to seeing what the next 10 have in store. There's no one else I'd want to share this crazy life with. Thanks for being my best friend and my biggest fan. Love you millions baby. #10yearanniversary #couplegoals #loveofmylife #babydaddy #bestfriend."

