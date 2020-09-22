Natalia Vodianova's couture wedding dress was totally unexpected The supermodel married in an intimate civil ceremony in Paris

Natalia Vodianova married her long-term partner Antoine Arnault in a surprise civil ceremony in Paris on Monday – and fans can't get enough of her surprising choice of wedding dress.

The supermodel had a chic and contemporary bridal moment in a couture dress from Ulyana Sergeenko Couture that features power shoulders, a pointed collar and a cinched-in waist with an ivory belt.

The long-sleeved shirt dress featured a midi-length skirt and ruffle detailing at the waist, with embroidery at the neckline adding a pop of colour.

Natalia styled the dress with ivory heels and her hair down in loose curls, proving a more relaxed bridal look is perfect for an intimate wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"OUI!" she simply captioned a photo and video on Instagram that shows the couple exiting their ceremony hand-in-hand, before being covered in confetti by their close friends and family, many of whom were wearing masks.

Natalia Vodianova wore a couture wedding dress for her civil ceremony in Paris

Natalia and Antoine were originally due to marry on 27 June at Saint-Pierre d’Hautvillers Abbey, but the date was moved due to the pandemic. It is expected that they will still hold a second, larger ceremony when they can.

The couple announced their engagement on New Year's Day, with Natalia sharing a picture of her beautiful pear-cut diamond engagement ring. "This year has been beautiful and very memorable. 2020 here we come," she wrote.

Natalia and Antoine Arnault were originally due to marry in June

Natalia started dating Antoine in 2011 following her split from first husband Justin Portman, with whom she shares three children. She has gone on to welcome a further two children with her second husband, and the family of seven live together in Paris, where their nuptials took place.

While coronavirus has caused several celebrity couples to postpone their nuptials, many have still gone ahead with smaller, but equally beautiful, ceremonies over the past couple of months.

They include Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married in a private royal wedding in Windsor in July, and Lily Allen, who eloped to Las Vegas with Stranger Things actor David Harbour earlier this month.

