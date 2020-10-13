Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares new details about mum's wedding to Alex Rodriguez The Jenny from the Block hitmaker postponed her wedding to A-Rod because of the coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were due to get married earlier in the year, but like many other couples, they were forced to postpone their big day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while the celebrity couple haven't revealed when they are planning on tying the knot, Jennifer's 12-year-old daughter Emme has shared some new details about their plans for the big day.

Talking to E! News for their Daily Pop series earlier in the month, Emme revealed that she was considering a song that she may sing at their wedding.

"One song I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her, but I'm thinking of a song that would also connect her and Alex," she said.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is going to sing at her mum's wedding to A-Rod

"But the one that connects me and her is 'You Are My Sunshine.' She sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep."

Emme is an incredibly talented singer and impressed fans when she got up on stage with her mum in February at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jennifer and Alex can't wait to get married

The pre-teen admitted that she doesn't get too nervous about singing in front of crowds, telling People: "I just don't overthink it. I get up there and do it."

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in 2019, and J-Lo admitted to being a "little heartbroken" that their day couldn't go ahead as planned, because they had "some great plans" for it.

J-Lo and A-Rod's wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Talking on the Today Show in May, the Let's Get Loud hitmaker said: "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…

"I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

Jennifer and Alex's children will all have a special role in the ceremony when it does go ahead.

Jennifer and Alex's children will all have roles in their wedding

As well as singing, Emme, along with Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella will be bridesmaids, while Max will give his mum away.

