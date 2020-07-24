Strictly Come Dancing's Emma Weymouth looks like royalty in gorgeous wedding photos

Emma Weymouth has shared some stunning throwback photos from her wedding day, reflecting on the sentimental accessory she wore for the occasion. The former Strictly contestant shared a post promoting a historic tiara that will soon be available for auction, and told followers she had "only been lucky enough to wear a tiara once – on my wedding day".

The tiara Emma wore on her wedding day was a beautiful 'something borrowed' that belonged to a "dear friend". The mum-of-two explained: "This tiara belonged to a dear friend Lady Bathurst who sadly passed away. She was a vibrant and wonderful woman."

WATCH: At home with Viscountess Emma Weymouth

Emma's tiara was the perfect accessory to her wedding dress, which was designed by Angelina Colarusso and was made from white embroidered duchesse satin. With the majestic setting of Longleat in the background, Emma and her husband Ceawlin's wedding photos look positively regal.

The 34-year-old married Ceawlin at his family home in front of 350 guests in June 2013. They chose to share their big day with HELLO! with Emma saying at the time: "I looked at the blue sky out of the window and it felt like a dream. The sun was shining, my dad looked amazing in his traditional robes, everybody I cared about was in one place and looking happy. It was a feeling I carried with me throughout the whole day."

Emma Weymouth shared some wedding photos on Instagram

The Viscountess' bespoke wedding dress was a strapless column fitted with a detachable overskirt, train and lace sleeves, with hand-stitched lace appliqué over the top. Emma wore the whole ensemble for the ceremony and reception, but once the solemnities were over, she removed her sleeves, overskirt and train for the dancefloor.

"My dress is like a work of art – all the lace was hand stitched," said Emma, who accessorised her gown with the beautiful tiara, a family heirloom, and a bouquet of mixed white and ivory summer garden roses with jasmine trails and ivy.

