Ellie Goulding's stunning second wedding dress is half price in the sale The Brightest Blue singer changed into the Stella McCartney dress at her wedding reception

Ellie Goulding had several outfit changes on her wedding day with Caspar Jopling, but one of her most memorable looks is the beautiful Stella McCartney gown she changed into at her wedding reception.

The singer channelled the Duchess of Sussex in her minimalistic second wedding dress, which had an off-the-shoulder neckline and daring thigh-high split with an embellished trim. Ellie shared a stunning full-length glimpse at the dress – Stella McCartney's Cady dress – with an Instagram photo of herself and Caspar at their reception venue, which she captioned: "Me and my man."

Fortunately for anyone who loved Ellie's bridal style, not only is the designer gown still available to buy, but it is also less than half price in the MyTheresa sale! It is currently available in UK sizes 4, 6 and 16, but with limited stock available and the amazing reductions on offer, it is selling out fast.

The beautiful column gown originally cost £2,370, but currently has 40 per cent off at £1,422. A further discount at the checkout reduces the designer gown by a further £284.40, making it come in at a grand total of £1,137.60 – less than half its original price. What a bargain!

Stella McCartney embellished crepe gown, £1,137.60, MyTheresa

Ellie's Stella McCartney wedding dress was one of five outfits she wore on her wedding day in August 2019. For her ceremony, hosted at York Minster, the 33-year-old wore a bespoke high-neck Chloe dress that was inspired by Princess Anne's wedding dress.

The unique gown was followed with her Stella McCartney gown, a Ralph & Russo top and skirt, and a Balmain mini dress courtesy of Olivier Rousteing, which Ellie described as "the most fun dress to dance the night away in".

