Holly Willoughby confesses what she regrets most about her wedding

Holly Willoughby has been happily married to TV producer husband Dan Baldwin since 2007, and the couple now have three children together - Harry, Belle and Chester. However, Holly has previously revealed that she does have one big regret about her glorious wedding day, and it's her choice of footwear!

Holly and Dan tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at St Michael's Church followed by a romantic wedding reception at Amberley Castle, and the presenter was adamant that she wanted a big white dress with skyscraper heels, but later realised that it wasn’t the most practical of choices.

Holly made the confession on a wedding special episode of This Morning, which saw a couple get married live on air at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Reminiscing about her own big day, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

Her wedding day gown was actually made by a friend of hers, and Holly penned the designs herself! The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and an open back.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

The star has opened up before on This Morning about her wedding day. "I think I did know this, but I still think it doesn't go in," she said at the time. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

To celebrate their 13 year anniversary back in 2020, Holly uploaded a sentimental post, writing: "Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken… I love you so much Daniel… Totally blessed… My absolute world." Aww!

