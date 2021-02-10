Gisele Bündchen's $145k engagement ring is an eye-watering rock – take a look

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples, and they got married in 2009 in front of just 20 guests after a month-long engagement. Supermodel Gisele was proposed to with a stunning 4-carat diamond and it is estimated by Vogue to be worth $145k.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen shares incredible behind-the-scenes Super Bowl photos of children and Tom Brady

This price tag is actually rather modest when it comes to Hollywood bridal bling, however, that does not take away from how truly jaw-dropping the sparkler is.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most expensive royal weddings of all time revealed

It has a very large cushion-cut, 4-carat diamond in the centre and it is flanked by baguette-style gems. The ring itself is platinum and it has a four-pronged cage to grip that huge dazzling stone.

Supermodel Gisele has an incredible 4-carat diamond ring

Gisele once divulged the details of her dreamy proposal to Vogue: "When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation. When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere and then he went down on his knees to propose… and here we are."

MORE: Beyoncé's engagement ring is 28x more expensive than Meghan Markle's - prices revealed

SEE: 10 of the most unique celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins and more

The pair met on a blind date, and opening up in a Jimmy Fallon interview, Gisele revealed: "You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away."

The couple got engaged and married in 2009

To celebrate their 10 year anniversary, the model shared a throwback photograph of the happy couple on their wedding day at Santa Monica Catholic Church. She added a heartfelt caption: "I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chose to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family.

"Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto."

Gisele and her NFL-star husband Tom have two children together, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, and Tom also has a son, John 'Jack' Edward, from a previous relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.